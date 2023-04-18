SMRC Researchers Evaluate Jokowi and Mega Will One Vote Stretching Nyapres





Jakarta – Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) researcher Saidiman Ahmad believes that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PDIP General Chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri will share a vote for Ganjar Pranowo as the 2024-2029 presidential candidate . He conveyed this on the basis of SMRC results which showed that Ganjar’s eligibility had risen again after dropping previously. “So far, I still believe that Jokowi and Mega will have a voice for (the stretcher) Ganjar. The reason is clear, because Ganjar is the most potential or competitive executive of the PDIP in this presidential election” , Saidiman said in a written statement, Tuesday (4/18/2023). Saidiman explained that the results of the SMRC survey showed that the name Ganjar Pranowo ranked first in the Top of Mind format. He added that even though Ganjar’s name had been dropped, the Central Java Governor’s name would be back on track and it is believed that his eligibility will continue to increase. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In the Top of Mind format, Ganjar’s vote fell from 16.2% in March to 13% in the first week of April 2023. However, it then climbed back up to 16.5% in the second week of April 2023 “, said Saidiman. Apart from that, he also said that Ganjar’s leeway to increase his eligibility is still quite large. Indeed, the level of popularity is still not one hundred percent compared to other personalities, such as Prabowo Subianto. “There is an opportunity for Ganjar to increase eligibility with greater public awareness. This is different from Prabowo, which is well known to almost all residents,” he added. Saidiman remains convinced that Ganjar’s chances of gaining the approval of Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Jokowi are very high. In fact, he considered Ganjar’s chances to be the greatest compared to other personalities. “The reason is that Ganjar is a cadre of the PDIP. As a big party, of course, the PDIP wants its cadres to become president again. So far, Ganjar is the most competitive cadre of the PDIP and even his voice has tend to be superior to other personalities.” he explained. He also said that the PDI-P certainly did not want to pass up the opportunity to bring back its cadres to become president, as well as to win a hat-trick in the presidential election. “I am sure that the PDIP will not miss the opportunity to return its cadres to the presidency in the general elections of 2024”, he concluded. (frp/ega)

