Ron DeSantis Donor Collapse Revealed In Private Chats – Rolling Stone





Ron DeSantis’ mega-donor collapse is accelerating.

At a panel discussion of wealthy DeSantis donors, whose footage has been reviewed by Rolling Stone, attendees exploded in alarm last week over the Florida governor’s presidential prospects — and his top chances against Donald Trump.

“What’s wrong with RD?” one participant wrote after DeSantis failed to interrupt his out-of-state publicity tour to return home amid massive flooding in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Another participant asked who in the group could contact DeSantis most quickly to complain.

Images were shared on the condition that participants remain anonymous. Rolling Stone has verified the identities of the attendees, several of whom donated large sums to DeSantis and enjoy extensive access to Florida GOP circles.

In recent years, the Florida governor has become Trump’s main internal rival without even declaring his candidacy. And part of that rise has been fueled by his appeal to the GOP mega-donor class, which prefers him to Trump because, while he brings a similar set of MAGAfied policies, he has not, to date, attempted a coup. This source of financial support has been instrumental in his rise, but the investments are largely based on the belief that he can defeat Donald.

That belief appears to be wavering, as the donor revolt has been simmering for at least the past month. And it wasn’t just nervous donors like Richard Uihlein or Thomas Peterffy who went public with their complaints last week. Several other major DeSantis donors were furious that the governor called the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine a “territorial dispute,” with at least one major donor calling on DeSantis to call for a rollback, one source with knowledge of the outreach and another knowledgeable person about it say. “I understand the message was, ‘If we wanted a fucking MAGA candidate, we’d donate to Donald Trump,'” the second source said. Editor’s Choice

Shortly after, DeSantis would indeed publicly backtrack on his “territorial dispute” comment.

Other donors have pleaded with DeSantis’ close aides to convince the governor to stop being such a “damn wimp” – in the words of one DeSantis donor – to Trump, imploring him to retaliate more harshly against the attacks. of Trump, according to two DeSantis donors. The governor is known to be stubborn and resistant to calls from some of his allies for a course correction, and he insisted he knew, strategically, better, people familiar with the matter say.

Since last month — and as recently as last week — unease among DeSantis’ megadonor base has only grown, said the two DeSantis donors and two other pro-DeSantis sources familiar with the situation. These sources spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the state of the proto-campaign.

And the collective malaise is spreading in the public. “Of course, it’s not a secret…I don’t even know if I would call it an open secret anymore. It’s just something everyone knows,” a longtime Republican financier and DeSantis donor described to Rolling Stone, citing new “nervousness” and “panic” among elite DeSantis megadonor communities. and leading funders.

Some megadonors are beginning to officially express their discomfort. Billionaire financier Thomas Peterffy told the Financial Times last weekend that he and “a group of friends” were suspending the Florida governor’s spending “because of his stance on abortion and banning books.” Peterffy told the newspaper he was instead looking to see if other primary candidates could do a better job taking on Trump.

On Monday, Gregory Cook, donor of pro-DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down and founder of multi-level marketing company doTERRA, voiced his support for Rolling Stone’s nominee: “I’m investing in Governor DeSantis because I’m invested in successful America. The volume of support is unmatched and no one comes close to the Governor’s fundraising potential. When you combine that with his ability to build a winning coalition, he can’t be stopped. Related

But other big donors are also feeling pressure from outside, as the Trump campaign has specifically targeted them with calls and veiled warnings to drop their support for the Florida governor. A Trump team memo sent to DeSantis’ most important donors and obtained by Politico pointed to the challenger’s wavering polling numbers and insisted that “now is the time to show your support” for Trump.

Polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight recently reported that Trump has a 23-point lead over his expected rival in Florida, according to the site’s weighted averages. Tendency

These polling issues may give some megadonors second thoughts. Sources familiar with Schlitz Brewing heir and shipping titan Richard Uihlein told NBC News the “brakes are pumped” with the megadonor’s DeSantis donation after the governor’s lackluster poll yielded a ” pause” on its viability.

Other conservatives have begun predicting that DeSantis is potentially the second coming of Scott Walker, another Republican governor and conservative media darling who many believe would be the preferred candidate for a presidential primary — only to die before the ballots. votes are cast.

