President Jokowi enjoys first visit of Czech heads of government to Indonesia

Posted on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:11 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude for the visit of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, to the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java province, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This visit was the first visit by a head of government from the Czech Republic to Indonesia.

“Prime Minister Fiala’s visit is the first visit of the Czech head of government to Indonesia,” President Jokowi said in his press release.

Not only Prime Minister Fiala and a small delegation, this visit was also attended by businessmen from the Czech Republic. The presence of these businessmen to reflect the desire to build and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

“Earlier we talked about trade cooperation, investment cooperation, defense cooperation and strategic industries, as well as ASEAN and Indo-Pacific,” the president said. .

On this occasion, President Jokowi also raised a number of issues related to several European Union regulations considered to be discriminatory. In addition, the President also stressed the importance of pushing for the acceleration of the completion of the negotiations of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union (IEU-CEPA).

“We also agreed to explore cooperation joint production between strategic industries, technology transfer and Capacity Building“, said the president.

Do not forget, President Jokowi invited the Czech Republic to participate in the investment in the development of the capital of the archipelago. The President and Prime Minister Fiala also discussed plans to host the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum to be held in September.

“In conclusion, I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Fiala for this fruitful meeting”, declared the President.