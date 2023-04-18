Why Europe and America will always think differently about China

In 1964, when recognizing Red China was still career death for an American president, Charles de Gaulle did just that. Later, he took France out of NATO’s integrated military command. During an epic, almost Homeric tour of Latin America, he promised this region his solidarity against a nameless but not difficult to guess hegemon. If he is never quite at equal distance between the United States and the USSR, he liked to establish a false equivalence between their authoritarian power.

Put Emmanuel Macron in some perspective, then. Yes, in his words and behavior he got too close to China during his recent visit there. He put distance between France and the rest of Europe, between Europe and the United States, between the West and Taiwan. No leader in the democratic world needs an editor anymore.

It’s just that any of its predecessors or successors could have done the same, or worse. France often wants to be a third force in the world. (Before the end of the Cold War, François Mitterrand proposed a European Confederation that would include Russia.) It also has more diplomatic and military clout than any other EU state. Put these realities together and Europe, to the extent that such a player exists in world affairs, will never fully commit to the American line on China. The question is not an impetuous man.

There are reasons, beyond France, to doubt that America and Europe will ever be one on China. First, the stakes are not the same. The United States defends a position of first world power. Neither Europe nor any of its constituent nations have had this status for about a century. In itself, the rise of a second power does not affect Berlin or Brussels as it does in Washington. (However, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says, the way power is wielded increasingly does.) There is not the same official commitment to maintaining supremacy because there is not the same supremacy.

Second, the United States is, or could be, self-sufficient. It has the means in terms of energy, agriculture and technology. In the art of etching billions of transistors onto a silicon chip, it is always working to reduce its exposure to external forces. But it can at least envisage a decoupling (an expression that its leaders use much less than us, commentators, by the way) with China. This is less true of a continent whose various dependencies were mortifyingly exposed when Russia invaded Ukraine. Europe is condemned by circumstances to play a cuter and more treacherous game.

Then there is the immutable fact of distance. If, in the end, even the most awkward nations of Western Europe clung to the United States during the Cold War, it was because the Soviets were too close to a problem to risk doing anything else. This is not true of China.

In his recent book, which deserves a less honeyed title than How did Asia find itself, historian Nile Green wonders what and even where this continent is. So extensive, so varied in its civilizations, some of which have been slow to contact and understand each other, Asia would perhaps be too vast a thing to be defined.

Follow this thought a little further and you will realize that even the United States has a claim as an Asian country. It’s not just a matter of several thousand miles of Pacific coastline. Or the demographic trends that suggest Asian Americans will overtake Hispanics as largest group of immigrants in the United States in the middle of the century. It’s pure habit. Whether we date it from the opening of Japan (1853) or the Spanish-American War (1898), the United States was a military factor in Asia long before it was in Europe. During the isolationist 1930s, it was in the possession of the Philippines. Japan alone represents 31 percent active duty US troops stationed overseas. California, the most important cultural, technological and military State, faces Asia beyond the mere physical sense.

The United States feels every power shift in Asia with the if not quite local sensibility of more than a distant trading partner and security guarantor. This level of psychic investment in this theater does not exist in the ruling class of any European capital.

None of this means that Macron’s own vision of China will never prevail in Europe. We are too wary of French motives. And in Britain, Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries, too much deference to America. But Europe can never match the American vision of China either, either in content or in the impressive priority given to it. How could he? Macron considers himself a man of destiny. Geography East fate.

