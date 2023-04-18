Channel 4 announces Partygate the docudrama True Story | Channel 4





Partygate, the scandal that helped bring down Boris Johnson and could yet cost him his seat in Parliament, is being turned into a docudrama for Channel 4. Partygate the True Story will dramatize numerous drunken parties in Downing during the Covid lockdown, including booze runs to fill a staff wine fridge, civil servants vomiting and a child’s swing breaking during a a garden party. He will also describe how Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson were fined for attending an illegal birthday party for the latter. A Johnson supporter claimed the then Prime Minister was ambushed by a cake at a rally also attended by his interior designer, Lulu Lytle, who was employed at the time to redevelop his flat. announcing his calendar for this year, Channel 4 said: This meticulously researched docudrama takes viewers inside No 10 as staff partied as the Covid death toll soared and the country diligently observed lockdown restrictions. The broadcaster said the program would contrast the rejoicing inside the nations seat of power with the hardships and sacrifices suffered in the rest of the country. It’s produced by a team behind Bafta-winning dramas including Killed by My Debt, The Left Behind and Murdered by My Father. Filmmakers will have plenty of material to explore. Partygate was investigated by former senior civil servant Sue Gray and by the Metropolitan Police, and is being investigated by a cross-party committee of MPs. The Commons privileges committee could punish Johnson if it finds he lied to Parliament about parties. A 10-day House of Commons suspension would trigger a recall petition, which could then lead to a by-election for Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. skip newsletter promotion Get our weekly pop culture email, free to your inbox every Friday Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-guide-staying-in”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Guide every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion The new docudrama will be the second to portray Operation No. 10 during the Covid pandemic. Michael Winterbottoms This England, for Sky, dramatized the early weeks of lockdown, including Johnson (played by Kenneth Branagh) being treated in hospital for Covid, and Dominic Cummings’ trips to Durham and Barnard Castle.

