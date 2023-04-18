Trump rages at media over new version of digital trading card – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign got off to a rocky start when he announced last December that he would soon be making a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT”. The big news turned out to be the release of a truly bizarre superhero-themed NFT collection featuring digital renders of the former president dressed as an astronaut, a red carpet celebrity, and a slew of other absurd characters. . The post was widely criticized, even by close Trump allies.

Trump’s campaign seems to be doing a bit better now, which is a good reason for him to try to scam his supporters into giving him money in exchange for digital trading cards. “I am happy to inform you that due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE NOW,” he announced Tuesday on Truth Social.

Series 2 is no less embarrassing than the first NFT batch. It includes images of Trump as a camo-clad archery hunter, as an Elvis-inspired rock star, as Washington running through Delaware, as a guy wearing an American flag apron grilling hot -dogs next to a black lab, and more. Look at:

The cards are on sale for $99, and Trump preemptively attacked the media for not praising him as a “nice guy” for not raising the price after the first set sold out. “I hope everyone notices, and I’m sure fake news won’t, that I’m leaving the price of trading cards the same as last time, even though they’re selling MUCH MORE (It’s is called the MARKET!), & sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans and supporters to make money and have fun doing it,” the former president said. could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, and I think it still would have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to do that. I WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY ‘NICE GUY’ CREDIT? Tendency

Trump presents himself as the 47th President of the United States and therefore promises to have dinner with anyone who buys 47 cards. The whole company, like most Trump businesses, reeks of scamming — especially since Trump has a long history of potentially teasing small donors with similar meals and seemingly failing to deliver.

The second set of sticky digital trading cards will likely sell like the first given that Trump has cultivated a cult following among millions of Americans willing to give their money to the wealthy con man they’ve been duped into thinking he’s got. don’t care about them. He is a man who is also running for president despite multiple criminal cases over his potentially illegal financial dealings, and who has convinced his supporters that this legal peril makes him even more qualified to represent their interests. He wants them to vote him into the White House for the second time, but first – and maybe even more – he wants them to spend $99 on a digital image of himself wearing leggings with the flag. American as he plays electric guitar atop a motorcycle.

