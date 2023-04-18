April 18 News Briefs: Mass Murder Details Exposed, Ageism Harms Czech Society





Czech PM meets Indonesian President During today's meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Jakarta, Indonesian President Joko Widodo encouraged Czech companies to participate in a project that envisages the creation of a new metropolis, named Nusantra. This new city is set to become the new capital of Indonesia, replacing Jakarta, in 2024. Widodo asked Czech companies to invest in the new town, especially in the transport sector. Fiala mentioned this afternoon that Indonesia is a very important partner for Czechia and the EU, and said that Czechia is interested in investing in Indonesia. Pavel Czechia should have two VAT rates Czechia should have two value added tax (VAT) rates instead of the current three, President Petr Pavel told a news conference today. He says simplifying the VAT system would bring more money into the public purse and reduce opportunities for tax evasion. He did, however, encourage parliamentary discussion on which social groups would be hardest hit by changes to VAT which he wants to avoid lower-income groups being badly hit by the potential change. The town of Pardubice wins the award for Historic Town of the Year in the Czech Republic Vysok Mto, a town in Pardubice, won a national competition and was crowned Czechias Historic Town of 2022. The award recognizes the best use of money for monument restoration provided by the Ministry of Culture. This annual title is announced each year to mark the International Day for Monuments and Settlements, which falls on April 18. The city received a reward of 1 million CZK for ensuring the continuous maintenance of historical monuments in the region. Czech nuclear power plant breaks production record The Czechias Temeln nuclear power plant produced 4.75 million megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity in the first quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly output since the plants began operating in 2000. A greater dependence on domestic energy and changes in the operation of the plan have enabled record production. Temeln is the country's largest electricity producer, covering about a fifth of domestic consumption. Last year, Temeln produced 16.29 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity. "Excess grain" in Czechia due to imports from Ukraine Czechia has a grain surplus in its warehouses due to cheap imports of wheat from Ukraine, according to a press release issued today by the Agricultural Association of the Czech Republic. Currently, 2.6 million tonnes of grain are stored in Czechia, a 40% year-on-year increase. Today's discovery follows recent decisions by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to ban grain imports from Ukraine. The Czech Agricultural Association has raised concerns that Czech farmers may not be able to sell or export their wheat. Czechia issues the most international student cards in the world Czechia has issued the highest number of International Student Identity Cards (ISIC) out of the 130 countries in the world that issue them. Nearly 600,000 ISICs were issued to students from foreign countries in Czechia last year. The cards verify a student's status and location of study. ISICs also allow students to use various benefits and discounts. This comes after the announcement at the end of 2022 that a record number of foreign students studied at Czech universities last year. A man falls to death near the National Theater in Prague A man died of serious injuries after a likely fall from a height on Divadeln street in central Prague on Tuesday morning. Despite quick help from the police and paramedics, they were unable to save him. It is unclear whether the man fell from a roof or a window, and police have yet to release any further details or the man's identity. Rescuers were unable to help the 50-year-old due to the severity of his injuries. End of the anti-poverty demonstration According to Prague police spokeswoman Violeta Siiov, participants in the Czech anti-poverty protest in Prague dispersed around 7 p.m. without any conflict. The demonstration, which was attended by several dozen people, took place at the government office where demonstrators waved Czech flags and banners calling for the resignation of the government. Police barricades separated protesters from the main entrance, but the adjacent embankment remained passable. Jindich Rajchl, chairman of the non-parliamentary party Prvo Respekt Odbornost (PRO), which called for the protest, said he was satisfied with the turnout and the course of the event. On Sunday, thousands demonstrated against Prime Minister Petr Fiala's coalition cabinet. Police release details of mass murder in Olomouc A Slovak man, who had previously been prosecuted, committed a triple murder and an attempted murder on Saturday in the village of Bokov, in the Perov region. He shot and killed his girlfriend's mother, boyfriend and 15-year-old grandson while wounding his girlfriend, who managed to escape and seek help. The assailant then committed suicide using an illegally owned submachine gun which was an abandoned weapon of the Slovak army. The motive would have been the abuser's uncontrollable jealousy and aggressiveness. Criminal investigators are investigating the case as a triple murder after premeditation and an attempted murder, which is a unique case in the history of the regional management of Olomouc. Ukrainian grain ban could impact Czechia The decision of some countries to ban the import of Ukrainian grain will also have an impact on the Czech Republic, said agrarian analyst Petr Havel. CNN Prima. Even though the country does not import much of the crop from Ukraine, its price is still reflected in global stock markets. Several EU states, including Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, have refused to import Ukrainian grain, citing concerns about its low price and possible pesticide contamination. Havel disagrees with this position and argues that buying Ukrainian grain is a form of assistance and preventing it could harm the country. Ageism more damaging to Czechia than gender inequality Ageism is a more widespread form of discrimination in the Czech Republic than gender inequality, and its impact on society is particularly significant given the aging population, according to experts from the SYRI Institute and the Masaryk University. The issue is particularly pressing with regard to the country's planned pension reform. Ageism affects both younger and older workers, with older employees particularly likely to be told they are too old, slow or unable to master new technologies. This leads to a lack of motivation to seek skilled work and a drop in their standard of living. Czechia names its book of the year Milo Doleal's poetry book "Jane Will Picking Lime Tree Flowers Soon" won the main prize in the Magnesia Litera competition and was named Czech Book of the Year. The book is an elegy that focuses on the last weeks of the author's wife's life and the difficult period following her death. It is only the second time in the competition's 22-year history that a book of poetry has won the main prize. Other winners included Viktor Paek's short story collection 'Clean, Modest Life', Petr Hruka's poetry book 'I Saw Your Face' and Jana rmkov's children's book 'Fanek the Astrologist'. Publishing house Torst won the publisher of the year award and Adolf Knoll won another award for his contribution to literary culture.

