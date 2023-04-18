Ramadan traditions inherited from the Ottomans, values ​​shared with the Turkish people – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa spoke about Palestine’s Ramadan traditions inherited from the Ottomans and the shared values ​​that bring the Turkish and Palestinian people together in an exclusive interview with Anadolu.

“I think the most beautiful aspect of the holy month (Ramadan) is that it brings families together,” he added. Anadolu News Agency reports.

Mustafa said that during Ramadan in Palestine, “the big family iftar dinners (breaking the fast) are organized. It strengthens the bonds of love in society.”

He went on to say, “Families of captives (Palestinians in Israeli prisons) and martyrs are being cared for. These families are being rewarded this month. While special respect is shown to these families throughout year, even more attention is given during Ramadan”.

Referring to the common values ​​shared by the two societies, Mustafa said that the Ottoman rule of Palestine for more than 400 years greatly contributed to the interaction between Turkish and Palestinian societies.

He said: “There are many common values ​​that bring the Turkish and Palestinian people together. Both countries were part of the Ottoman Empire. Therefore, there are traditions that bring the two nations together.

Palestinian Ramadan traditions inherited from the Ottomans

Many Ramadan traditions in Palestine were inherited from the Ottomans, Mustafa said, adding, “Special attention is paid to decorations during Ramadan. The streets are decorated. We can see (Ramadan decorations) especially in the streets of old Jerusalem”.

Decorating the streets for Ramadan is a centuries-old tradition from the Ottoman era, he said.

Another tradition that has been going on for centuries in both countries is to play the Ramadan drum to wake people up before sahur – the pre-dawn meal – Mustafa said.

Tarawih prayers – special nightly prayers during Ramadan – at Masjid Al-Aqsa are also among the traditions the Palestinians try to maintain to this day, the ambassador said, adding: “However, the Palestinians have difficulty in pray at Al-Aqsa because of the obstacles Israel has placed to reach Jerusalem.

The envoy began the interview by commemorating those who lost their lives in the twin earthquakes that hit southern regions of Turkey on February 6, and said it was a sad event and tragic.

“We share each other’s pain, we stand together. The people affected by the earthquake are suffering a lot. Our people in Palestine share the pain of the brotherly Turkish people,” Ambassador Mustafa said.

Kifah Um Tarik, the ambassador’s wife, said Ramadan is welcomed with joy in Palestine, as in the entire Muslim world, and Palestinians decorate their homes with the arrival of the holy month.

She added that Palestinian families were also invited to iftar dinners as a Ramadan tradition.

‘Feel at home in Türkiye’

Observing the eighth Ramadan in Turkey with family, Um Tarik said: “We have many friends here. We often visit each other during Ramadan. Ramadan in Türkiye is going very well with our Turkish friends.

She also noted, “We feel like home here. We don’t feel like foreigners when we visit our Turkish friends at home.”

She added that they “felt love and happiness” every time they visited their Turkish friends.

Traditional dishes such as maqlooba, maftoul, mansaf and kadayif dessert – grated baked puff pastry stuffed with pistachios in a thick syrup – are the essentials of iftar in Palestine, Um Tarik also said.

