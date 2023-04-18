Donald Trump returns to Instagram for the first time since the Capitol attack | donald trump





Donald Trump returned to Instagram on Tuesday, posting for the first time since January 5, 2021, the day before the former US president incited the deadly attack on Congress that led to his suspension from major media platforms. social.

Trump, now running to win back the White House, used his return to Instagram to promote a second edition of his digital trading cards, a project widely mocked when he announced it in December but which has sold out. 44,000 copies in less than a year. day, grossing $4.5 million.

Trump has already enjoyed a boost in fundraising this month, centered on his criminal indictment in New York on 34 charges of falsifying business records, all related to his silent payment to adult movie star Stormy Daniels. who claims an affair.

Instagram and Facebook’s parent company Meta lifted Trump’s ban in January. Metas global affairs chairman, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, said there would then be new guardrails in place to deter repeat offences.

In the event Mr. Trump posts further violating content, Clegg said, the content will be removed and he will be suspended between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.

On Tuesday, Trump’s first Instagram post announced the second set of cards alongside an image of him holding the Liberty Bell against a sunset and the Stars and Stripes.

In his second message, a photo of himself as a superhero in red spandex and wearing the American flag as a cape, Trump wrote: I hope everyone will notice, and I’m sure the Fake news won’t do it, I leave the trading card price the same as last time.

He also claimed he could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, and I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money coming my way, but I didn’t choose to do that. I HAVE NO NICE GUY CREDIT?

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, lifted his Trump ban in November. Trump did not return, instead using Truth Social, the platform he set up after Jan. 6.

In addition to the New York indictment, Trump faces legal action over the events of January 6, his election subversion, his handling of classified documents, his business dealings and an allegation of rape.

Denying any wrongdoing, he remains the undisputed leader in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump’s last Instagram post before his ban was an announcement of his speech near the White House on January 6, 2021.

The Jan. 6 House committee showed Trump knew members of the crowd were armed, but still told his supporters to march to the Capitol and fight like hell to undo his election defeat.

Mark Bowden and Matt Teague, authors of The Steal: The Atempt to Overturn the 2020 Election and the People Who Stopped It, argue that the rioters had no better chance of overthrowing the US government than the hippies in 1967 had attempted to levitate the Pentagon.

But nine deaths are now linked to the riot, including suicides by the police.

Trump was impeached a second time, for incitement to insurrection. Escaping conviction because enough Republican senators have remained loyal, he remains eligible to return to the Oval Office.

