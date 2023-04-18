Clarification from the palace regarding Jokowi’s speech on the closure of the coal plant in 2025





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media in the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin has clarified President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) statement at the Hannover Messe 2023 event, which said that all power plants in the coal would be closed in 2025. Bey said the shutdown of the coal-fired steam power plant (PLTU) will begin from 2025 to 2050. “In 2025, 23% of energy will come from EBT, in 2050 all coal-fired power plants will be closed. We are walking the conversation, not just talk the conversation“, he told reporters, quoted on Tuesday (18/4/2023). Earlier, in his speech at Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover City, Germany on Sunday (4/16), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assured that Indonesia would abandon coal-fired steam power plants (PLTU). According to Jokowi, Indonesia will switch entirely to the use of renewable energy power plants. “Indonesia is firmly committed to maintaining environmental sustainability and has taken concrete steps. 23% of energy comes from new and renewable energy, and by 2025 all coal-fired power plants will be closed,” said Jokowi. According to Jokowi, Indonesia also wants to ensure that the energy transition produces affordable energy for the population. “Of course, it requires investment, requires huge funding of at least one trillion US dollars until 2060. And Indonesia invites German investors to build a green economy in Indonesia,” Jokowi said while addressing to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, Jokowi pointed out, Indonesia is very open to investment and cooperation, including in downstream industry and green economy. “Indonesia is not closing, in fact we are very open to investment and cooperation in building downstream industries in Indonesia,” Jokowi said. In building downstream industries, Jokowi said, Indonesia has a huge opportunity. This is evident from the projected investment value in Indonesia’s downstream roadmap, which reaches US$545.3 billion. “Through 2040, there are 21 commodities in the downstream roadmap which are expected to reach an investment value of $545.3 billion, this is a huge opportunity, which is mutually beneficial,” said Jokowi said. Furthermore, Jokowi highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to maintaining environmental sustainability, as evidenced by a number of concrete actions that have been taken to improve the environment and efforts to implement energy transition. “The rate of deforestation has decreased significantly and is the lowest in the past 20 years, forest fires have decreased by 88 percent. The rehabilitation of 600,000 hectares of mangrove forests will be completed in 2024, the largest in the world, and 30,000 hectares of green industrial areas will also be built,” Jokowi said. Have you switched to an electric motorcycle? What brands are perched in your garage? Want to use the Paylater app? Which is your favourite?

