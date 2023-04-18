British Royal Yacht Concept by Zaha Hadid Architects





It was about time a new royal yacht – for the British royal family – seemed like a pretty good idea. Hailed as a miracle wheeze for boosting heavy industrial and craft jobs as well as restoring the rather tarnished royal image, calls for the replacement of HMY Britannia began almost immediately after the retirement and decommissioning of the 83rd royal yacht in December 1997. This proposal by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), designed in collaboration with Philippe Briand and Veerle Battiau’s Vitruvius Yachts, was one of four entries in a design competition for a new national flagship. ZHA and Vitruvius have collaborated with Jason Bruges Studio and French boat builder OCEA to form Team FestivAl. British royal yacht concept: what could have been (Image credit: Team FestivAl) This was not ZHA’s first foray into naval architecture. In 2013 the company worked on a suite of six yacht models for German shipyard Blohm + Voss, and last year it unveiled a concept catamaran design, the Oneiric, in conjunction with the Italian shipbuilder Rossinavi superyachts. Britannia has worked hard over her 44-year career, sailing over a million nautical miles in 135 countries on almost 700 official voyages. The removal of the familiar Royal Blue hull has caused some lament among Royalists, although proposals for a successor have played the historic ship’s role as an ambassador to the UK, not just a convenient holiday spot for the Royal family. (Image credit: Team FestivAl) In mid-2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a new £200million royal yacht, tentatively named after the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Within weeks, this grand project was hastily pushed back and all ideas for a “new national flagship” were finally canned in November 2022 (a former palace source tweeted, “[the Royal Family] never wanted or even asked for a replacement’). (Image credit: Team FestivAl) ZHA’s involvement will therefore remain an intriguing footnote in this stalled endeavor. The 125m yacht would have had a sustainable zero-emissions propulsion system and a focus on a multi-purpose mission, capable of transforming from a “showcase or floating embassy…suitable for everyone from VVIPs schoolchildren and the disabled. (Image credit: Team FestivAl) Although interior designs have not been revealed, plans would include a host of recycled materials, including a recycled aluminum shell and a large central atrium. This is suggested in the hull designs, with flowing lines running from the nearly vertical bow and stern, rising to frame a large window above a ceremonial entrance and railing. Jason Bruges Studio came up with a light sculpture that illuminated the hull and projected images onto the surrounding waters. (Image credit: Team FestivAl) The other three finalist teams in the abandoned competition included the Harland & Wolff team, featuring naval architect Stephen Payne with Clifford Denn Design, the New Flagship Company team led and funded by advertising entrepreneur Ian Maiden, featuring Mark Whiteley Design and ThirtyC Yacht Design, and the Signal team, including superyacht industry veterans Bannenberg & Rowell Design alongside engineering specialists Houlder. Zaha Hadid Architects, Zaha-Hadid.com (opens in a new tab) Jason Brugge Studio, JasonBruges.com (opens in a new tab) Vitruvian Yachts, VitruvianYachts.com (opens in a new tab) OCEA Naval Construction, OCEA.fr (opens in a new tab)

