Trump releases digital trading cards again after first batch of NFTs sell out in a day and raises eyebrows

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is releasing a second set of superhero-style digital trading cards featuring cartoonish images of him for $99 each, as the 2024 GOP nominee seeks to continue raising money. funds and rally his base after his landmark indictment earlier this month.

The Trumps Series 2 digital cards became available on Tuesday, Trump announced on his Truth Social social media platform, saying he was releasing them due to the great success of the previous round in December, though the release was mocked even by his followers. allies.

NFTs include images of the former president as the king of playing cards, wielding a sword and signaling a heart sign with his hands, as well as a rock-and-roll Trump in a leather suit and glasses of sunshine, and one of him grilling hot dogs and hamburgers with American flag pins.

Some of these cards will be unique, meaning the purchaser will be the only person to own a copy, while others will be made in limited editions, with a maximum of 10 copies of a single existing card.

Trump also announced a raffle program, offering a chance at a private dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for people who purchase 47 cards (worth a total of $4,653), a reference akin to hopes of becoming America’s 47th president.

Trump also announced the digital playing cards on Facebook and Instagram his first Instagram posts since January 5, 2021, a day before the riots at the US Capitol. Meta, the parent company of the two platforms, reinstated Trump’s accounts on social media sites three months ago after a two-year suspension for public safety reasons following the Jan. 6 uprising.

The former president unveiled the first batch of limited-edition NFTs on Dec. 15, nearly a month after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, and a day after teasing a major announcement on his Truth Social account, although the release has drew quite a bit of ridicule even from GOP allies, including his former adviser Steve Bannon and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who said he would immediately fire anyone who advised Trump to release NFTs. This first batch of digital cards included 44,000 NFTs for sale at $99 each, including some depicting him as a superhero and as a movie star. They sold out in less than a day and appeared to generate nearly $4.4 million in total revenue, although financial disclosure forms from past presidents show he personally earned between $100,000 and $1 million. dollars through digital cards, through a licensing agreement with a limited liability company called CIC Digital LLC. Trump has also earned more than $5 million from speaking engagements through a company of the same name called CIC Ventures LLC, according to Financial Disclosure (CIC stands for Commander-in-Chief, The New York Times reported).

47,000. That’s the number of digital cards that were minted in the second batch this week, including 46,000 available for sale on collecttrumpcards.com. Purchases are limited to 47 digital cards per customer, if they use a credit card during the transaction. People who buy them with cryptocurrency can buy up to 100 cards.

Although Trump’s NFTs sold out in less than a day in December, the value of digital assets, including NFTs and cryptocurrency, has plummeted in recent months as NFT trading volume has plummeted. last year, when it fell about 97% between January and September 2022, according to data obtained by Bloomberg. NFT trading volume has since recovered slightly, increasing in December and January and hitting a seven-month high to start the year.

Under the program, buyers get a limited license for each map, allowing them to view, display, and publish them, but with restrictions on commercial uses.

