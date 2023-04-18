Turkey may ask US court to enforce $527m arbitration award in Iraq oil dispute – Middle East Monitor





Turkiye plans to ask a US federal court to enforce hundreds of millions of dollars of arbitration award it won against Iraq amid dispute over crude oil exports that Ankara received from the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq. Nearly nine years after Iraq began suing Turkiye over an oil deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq over exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, the International Chamber of Commerce ( CCI) ruled last month that Ankara breached its contract with Baghdad by trading oil directly with Erbil, both of which shared responsibility for Iraq’s oil industry between 2014 and 2018. The ICC afterwards reward $1.9 billion to the Iraqi government, as a 2010 amendment to the Iraq-Turkey pipeline agreement clarifies that the Iraqi Ministry of Petroleum and its company, Somo, are the only legitimate authorities that can issue oil loading. As it concluded that Turkey only breached the contract by loading tankers with the oil which was transported to the port of Ceyhan under the instructions of the KRG, the ICC also awarded more than $500 million to Ankara for its counterclaims for unpaid pipeline throughput charges going all the way. in the 1990s, as well as the low capacity of the pipeline. According to the London-based outlet, Middle Eastern eyetwo unnamed sources familiar with the matter informed him that Turkiye was now considering asking a US federal court to enforce the $527 million arbitration award owed to him. EXPLAINER – What is the Iraq-Turkey pipeline dispute and who is responsible? This is seen as possible retaliation for Iraq’s filing of its petition in the same court, the District Court for the District of Columbia, asking it to move forward with “recognition, confirmation and enforcement of the final award rendered by the arbitral tribunal”. If this US court rules in favor of Iraq, it would be able to seize Turkiye’s significant financial assets in the US in order to properly enforce the arbitration award. One of the sources who spoke to the media said that Turkish officials were surprised by the Iraqi decision to file the execution request in the United States, especially after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s order to doubling the flow of water to Iraq via the Tigris which passes through it. “Ankara may sue for counter-performance, and there may be other legal steps to remedy the situation,” the source said. The other source revealed that the Turkish government was disappointed by the general silence of the Iraqi government on the issue and the lack of communication with Ankara, pointing out that “Iraqi officials did not approach Ankara about the decision of the ICC”. Instead, Turkiye “expected Baghdad to officially relay the decision and start calculating the interest rates due on the rewards. But that did not happen.” Until the issue is resolved, the flow of oil from Iraq and the KRG to Turkey remains obstructed, as both countries stopped the flow at the pipeline after the ICC ruling was issued. Despite the signing of an agreement earlier this month by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that aims to revive northern oil exports via Turkey, Ankara said that it had to carry out the necessary repairs to the corrosion and the damage caused. by the devastating earthquakes that hit southern and southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6. Turkiye DM: We continue to fight terrorists in northern Iraq

