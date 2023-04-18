Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate is up for rent





Donald Trump’s Palm Beach estate is returning to the rental market, asking for around $195,000 a month, or $2.3 million a year, The Real Deal has learned.

Trump has previously leased the property at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard. It borders the east side of his Mar-a-Lago Club, where he lives. This is the most expensive house on the market for rent on the island.

A company controlled by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump bought the eight-bedroom, 10,455-square-foot mansion from the former president’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, in 2018. The company paid $18 $.5 million for the beachfront home, which includes approximately 8,300 square feet of interior space.

Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties has the list of rentals. Brandt previously put the house up for rent asking for $2.5 million a year. She declined to comment.

The mansion is included as one of Donald Trump’s assets, according to his latest financial disclosure, filed last week. The property generates between $1 million and $5 million in rent annually and is valued at more than $50 million, according to the report. Trump, who is running for president again, flew to New York late last month for his indictment, linked to his alleged role in a silent payment to a porn star weeks before the presidential election in 2016. He was back at Mar-a-Lago that night.

The house for rent next to Mar-a-Lago is known as the Beach House. It was built in 1956 on nearly half an acre of land with 200 feet of waterfront and a swimming pool. It includes weekly housekeeping, landscaping, and pool services, according to the listing.

Trump is looking to lease the property to an annual tenant. It has been rented out over the years for periods as short as about six months during the height of the Palm Beach season, which usually ends in April or May. It has been rented out to friends of the Trump family, members and guests of Mar-a-Lago and other prominent figures, according to sources familiar with the listing.

The property should be available later this month.

Anyone who rents the house could have access to the Mar-a-Lagos beach club on the east side of the resort, pending approval.

Although this is the most expensive rental listing in Palm Beach, it is not the most expensive rental on the market in South Florida. The waterfront home at 5718 North Bay Road in Miami Beach is asking for $350,000, according to Realtor.com. This property came on the market earlier this year.

The second most expensive rental in Palm Beach is the waterfront home at 143 East Inlet Drive, which fetches $165,000 per month.

