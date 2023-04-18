Apple opens retail store in India amid economic boom





Artwork: Allie Carl/Axios

Apple opened its first retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday with around 200 people gathered on hold and CEO Tim Cook taking selfies, including with Bollywood Celebrities earlier in the week. Why is this important: The most profitable fortune 500 The company is strengthening its commitment to India as it expands manufacturing in the country and develops closer ties with Indian consumers. And it’s not the only one. The Dior fashion house has just welcomed its first official show in the country.

The iconic department stores of Galeries Lafayette in Paris will land in India from 2024 and Boeing just hit a deal with Air India provide at least 220 aircraft. Context: India’s economic development had been hampered by bureaucracy, but has recently benefited from internal reforms as well as external forces. Namely, companies have moved manufacturing out of China in an important context wage growth as well as supply chain disruptions throughout the pandemic.

Escalating tensions between the U.S. government and Chinese policymakers have further prompted companies, including apparel and furniture makers, to reduce their reliance on operations in the country. What they say : “We are seeing a reconfiguration, or at least an attempt to reconfigure global value chains…and given the size of the Indian market, it’s only natural that India is a big, big, big draw for many many multinationals,” said Anusha Chari. , a professor of economics and finance at the University of North Carolina, tells Axios. Enlarge: Apple CEO Tim Cook told investors FEBRUARY that “India is an extremely exciting market…and a major focus.” The company generated nearly $6 billion in revenue in the country in the past year (a new record), Bloomberg reports.

Apple’s retail debut in India, which will also involve the opening of a second store on Thursday in New Delhi, has reportedly been delayed twice. Zoom out: Brand interest in India is the latest sign of the country’s rise in the global economy. India’s population exceeds that of China earlier this year, according to the World Population Review. And its economy could become the fastest growing in the world by 2023, according to Bloomberg thanks in part to the ambitions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a speech last summer commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, Modi told the country to settle for nothing less than “dominate the world.” Be smart: While India’s middle class is much smaller than China’s, India’s wealthiest are expected to grow at a faster rate than any other country. “India is a country that is a multitude of countries… [with] pockets of wealth [like] the United States and Western Europe… [and] pockets of it, which are like sub-Saharan Africa. … It’s a very complex country,” Gayatri Rangachari Shah, a former management consultant in New York turned journalist in Mumbai, told Axios. What to watch: The G20 presidency is in India’s hands this year, and the country is using its position to serve as ‘a bridge between east and west, and north and south’, former US ambassador says in India, Kenneth Juster. Bloomberg. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visited India last month to meet with leaders and sign an agreement allowing countries to work more closely on semiconductor supply chains.

And while India is more aligned with the United States being culturally an English-speaking democracy, there are “serious problems” in the rollback of press freedom, Chari says, along with other pressures on democratic foundations. Our thought bubble: More companies targeting consumers in India or building manufacturing outposts will create new local jobs and potentially raise wages. This, in turn, could make consumers richer and attract the attention of other businesses, creating a new cycle of growth. Go further

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2023/04/18/india-apple-store-economy-competition-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related