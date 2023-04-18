The only thing Trump and McConnell agree on: a hatred for this group





Even lawmakers who are keeping an open mind about how the club is approaching the current round aren’t hiding their concern over the group’s past tactics.

There is a lot of work to be done to understand that the main objective is not to make a point on a political issue, but to win, said Senator Thom Tillis (RN.C.), against whom the Club has already tried to recruit a main challenger.

But the Club didn’t just bump into GOP leaders in the Senate. The group has also launched an offensive against Trump, raising the specter that a primary already destined to be brutal could end in blood. In recent weeks, Trump has fired the volley, privately indicating that he would be much less likely to endorse ballot candidates who are allied with the Club, according to two people familiar with the Trump campaign.

Although never known as a self-help institution, the Club increasingly adopted its position as the antagonist of the party. And he enters the cycle with two powerful enemies.

It goes with the role, because if we weren’t willing to accept comers and people who didn’t like us, we couldn’t do our job, said David McIntosh, the group’s chairman. When asked if it was more important to elect candidates with the political philosophy of the group or to take back the majority, McIntosh answered first. We have both goals, he explained. But the main one is the emphasis on economic conservatives.

For many in GOP circles, the Club’s talents lie not in its ability to win elections but in attracting attention. For this reason, they are often loath to engage publicly with the group. But McIntosh insists that the motivation for organizations is fidelity to principle. And if that means pissing off the big shots, he’s comfortable with that.

He started the cycle by telling reporters that Trump’s toxicity was hurting parties’ chances with swing voters and announcing that the group hadn’t invited him to its annual donor retreat. Next, he outlined his plans to focus on major Senate races.

In West Virginia, the club announced it would spend at least $10 million to boost Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, just as GOP scouts are set to convince wealthy and popular Gov. Jim Justice to step down. to present. In Montana, the group is pushing Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, who lost to Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in 2018, to make another attempt as the NRSC massively recruits Tim Sheehy, a Navy SEAL and a wealthy business man.

And in Ohio, the Club is begging GOP Rep. Warren Davidson to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in what is already an extremely crowded field.

In 2020, Trump won all three states. In 2024, they represent the best opportunity for Republicans to regain the Senate. The three favorite club candidates in those states are members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus with profiles that might endear them to voters in a general election.

And there are fears elsewhere in the party that those candidates or a split primary will only bolster the three veteran Democratic incumbents in those races.

It’s an old, worn line that moderates have been using for 20 years. And the data shows them wrong, McIntosh said, dismissing those concerns. Republicans’ kind of milquetoast establishment does worse.

But inside the NRSC, agents are desperately trying to lock up candidates with broad appeal. One example: They tried to recruit Justice, a coal-mining magnate-turned-governor of West Virginia who is increasingly expected to launch a run against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC closely tied to McConnell, released a poll showing Justice was the only candidate capable of beating Manchin.

Privately, strategists complain that Mooney, a former Maryland state senator, could face carpet attacks and struggle to raise funds while Justice, who is worth hundreds of millions, could write his own checks. Mooney supporters counter that the congressman could easily run to the right of Justice, a Democrat-turned-Republican who backed President Joe Bidens’ infrastructure bill.

The Club has signaled its intention to boost Mooney with this injection of $10 million or more and McIntosh said that unless Governor Justice is dying to be in the Senate, he hopes he will sit out. of the race and bring the whole party together.

Justice and Mooney hope to claim the MAGA mantle by gaining support from Trump himself in a state he carried by 39 points in 2020. Justice, who hunts with the presidents’ former sons, is actively trying to secure the Trump’s endorsement, according to a person close to the governor. Just like Mooney, who backed Trump last year. The congressman has discussed the race with Trump and is also hoping for his support, according to a person close to his campaign.

Tensions are even higher in Montana where the Club eagerly recruits Rosendale, a two-term congressman, to take on Tester. Austin Knudsen, the states attorney general, is also considering a run, but many Republicans in DC and Montana are excited about a potential campaign by Sheehy, a political neophyte with no record to attack who could self-fund a bid.

He’s a great kid and a good businessman and smart, rep Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) loved Sheehy. He will represent the younger generation.

Rosendale lost to Tester by more than 3 points in 2018 after being called a baggage handler with a noticeable Baltimore accent. Privately, Rosendale told friends and allies he planned to run for the Senate, according to a person familiar with his plans. Publicly, he remained evasive and only raised $127,000 in the first quarter and spent more than that.

Jon Tester does not represent the state of Montana, Rosendale said in response to a question about his Senate plans. Montana voters will decide over the next 12 to 18 months who they want to replace him.

When asked why Rosendale would fare better against Tester six years later, McIntosh said the club had exhausted its resources boosting him in the primary in 2018 and blamed Republican leaders for not running for office. general elections.

I’m now very aware of that and realize I can’t rely on McConnell because honestly I don’t think his motive is just to get a majority,” McIntosh said. It’s frustrating to see the establishment not fund someone and then say, Oh, they couldn’t win.

Former President Donald Trump (left) and then-Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale (right) shake hands during a campaign rally in Missoula, Montana. in October 2018. Rosendale declined to endorse it, telling POLITICO he planned to remain neutral. | Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Trump looms large in Montana. Rosendale notably refused to endorse it, telling POLITICO that he planned to remain neutral. Still, he traveled to Mar-A-Lago to attend Trump’s post-indictment rally earlier this month, a move that baffled some consultants from former presidents’ orbit.

The former presidents’ campaign is closely tracking the members who supported it, according to two people familiar with the operation. These people note that Republican agents who want to dissuade Trump from supporting an opposing candidate send news clips from Team Trump showing the club’s support for that candidate.

The Club, which has spent some $150 million in the last two elections, is still a major player in Republican politics and has close ties to many of the party’s top donors. His spending is dwarfed by that of the Senate Leadership Fund, but he will have the resources to cause headaches in the primaries.

Some of its candidates would be well placed, even favored, in a primary. But in others, the path to victory is less clear. In Ohio, the group pushes Davidson, a fourth-term member, into a field already crowded with wealthy businessmen.

It’s safe to say that I watch the race very actively every day, Davidson said in an interview. I would clearly be the curator.

The group hasn’t always been on a different page from National Republicans. Club and Trump have lined up to back Blake Masters in 2022, with Club spending more than $3 million to push Masters through a crowded primary. But Masters then lost to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona).

They didn’t do a very good job last time out, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said of the club. Their people were underperforming and I just think people are tired of anger and vitriol and really want to see people get along and get things done.

The Club did not support some of the other notable Senate losers of 2022, such as Don Bolduc in New Hampshire or Herschel Walker in Georgia. And he’s had some success boosting congressional candidates, including current Sen. Ted Budd, who won an open seat in North Carolina in 2022 with Trump’s backing and the backing of the group.

I think they really tried to get fiscally responsible people to win Senate races, said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), another club-backed candidate. They were very influential when Ted Budd won the primary and overall last time out.

