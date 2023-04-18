President Joko Widodo proposes Czech Prime Minister’s investment in IKN Nusantara





SABAKOTA.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hosted the official visit of the Prime Minister (PM) of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala on Tuesday (04/18/2023) afternoon at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java. Prime Minister Petr Fiala arrived in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bogor around 4:00 p.m. WIB accompanied by cavalry and troops fanfare presidential guard (paspampres). Arriving in the front yard of the palace, the Czech Prime Minister was immediately greeted by President Jokowi. The procession was then followed by an official ceremony playing the respective national anthems of the two countries, Kde domov muj and Indonesia Raya accompanied by cannons. Afterwards, the two leaders conducted an inspection of the ranks of honor. Also read: Indopol survey results: Ganjar and Erick duo win in East Java Additionally, the two leaders appeared to introduce each country’s delegations. From Indonesia, among others, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi and Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi were present. After that, the two leaders headed to the Lotus room to do a group photoshoot and sign the guestbook. After talking for a while on the veranda of the presidential palace in Bogor, the two leaders planted trees together in the backyard of the palace. After planting the trees, the President invited Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to visit the Bogor Botanical Gardens by driving a golf cart driven directly by him. Also read: Argentina officially become hosts of 2023 U20 World Cup replacing Indonesia A number of issues discussed at the meeting, the head of state said, included cooperation in trade, investment, defense and strategic industries. The meeting also discussed ASEAN, Indo-Pacific issues and plans to hold the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum (AIPIF) in September. In the area of ​​trade, the President pushed for the completion of negotiations on the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Indonesia-EU CEPA). The President also pointed to a number of European Union regulations that he considered discriminatory. “We also agreed to explore cooperation joint production between strategic industries, technology transfer and Capacity Building“, said the president. Also Read: PDI Perjuangan Facilitates Free Mudik by Train to Semarang and Surabaya In the investment sector, the President invited the Czechs to get involved in the development of the capital of the archipelago (IKN). “I also invite Czechs to invest in IKN Nusantara, especially in the area of ​​environmentally friendly public transport,” he said.

