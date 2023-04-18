PoK chairman rebels against ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, forms advanced bloc in assembly





NNA | Updated: April 18, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Muzaffarabad [PoK], April 18 (ANI): The President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Barrister Sultan, has rebelled against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and formed a forward bloc, Pakistani vernacular media Jang reported. The PoK chairman’s decision comes after the ousting of former PoK prime minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas was ousted after PoK court disqualification orders, Jang reported. The candidate for Pakistani Prime Minister Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will face a joint candidate from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and the new advanced bloc. Chaudhry Rashid will be the opposition face of the PoK Prime Minister-designate, Pakistani vernacular media Daily Ausaf reported. Earlier on Monday, a session of the Pakistani-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Assembly to elect a new prime minister was adjourned without elections taking place, Geo News reported. The election was announced after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the court in a contempt case.

The session started at 3:30 p.m. (local time) under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the PoK Legislative Assembly, Riaz Ahmed. However, the session was adjourned without a new prime minister being elected. According to the Geo News report, the PTI enjoys a majority in the PoK Assembly. The PTI’s path to securing a candidate loyal to Imran Khan as PoK Prime Minister could be difficult as Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has rebelled against his own party and created an advanced bloc in the assembly. Chaudhry’s forward bloc enjoys the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Geo News reported. Geo News reported. The court’s decision came after Ilyas was summoned to the region’s Supreme Court and High Court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his speeches. organize polls for a new prime minister. (ANI)

