Yes, it’s true, support for Trump in Wisconsin’s WOW counties has dwindled





Some of Wisconsin’s top Republicans have denounced a Manhattan grand jury’s recent decision to indict former President Donald Trump over payments made to a porn star in 2016.

However, even before Trump was indicted, former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, openly questioned whether the former president should lead the 2024 GOP ticket.

“Voters in suburban WOW County are not voting for Donald Trump,” Ryan said on Feb. 23, 2023, on WISN-TV’s “UpFront” show. “And we’ll lose this state again if he’s our candidate, and I really believe we’ll win this state if we have a candidate who’s not named Trump.”

Ryan was referring to three suburban Milwaukee counties that have long been central to Republican success in statewide elections: Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington, or WOW.

Ryan also said he would not attend the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee if Trump was the party’s nominee.

We found Ryan’s statement about the former president intriguing enough to put aside when we had time to work on it: Is it true that WOW Counties doesn’t support Trump?

Dig into the numbers

When asked to back Ryans’ claim, spokesman Kevin Seifert said his boss believes Republicans will lose Wisconsin in 2024 if Trump is the nominee.

“That’s because,” he said, “suburban voters in WOW counties are not voting for former President Trump at comparable levels to other Republican candidates not named Trump.”

Looking at the margins in these three counties in recent presidential elections, we see that with Trump leading the ticket, the GOP nominee’s margin of victory has shrunk, falling below 30 percentage points. Indeed, in 2020, Trump’s margin of victory has dropped 5 percentage points from his own run four years earlier:

2000: George W. Bush beats Al Gore by 34 percentage points

2004: Bush beats John Kerry by 36 points

2008: John McCain beats Barack Obama by 32 points

2012: Mitt Romney beats Obama by 35 points

2016: Trump beats Hillary Clinton by 28 points

2020: Trump beats Joe Biden by 23 points

A swing voter, of course, is someone who may not be affiliated with a particular political party or who votes across party lines.

Seifert said Ryan believes swing suburban voters account for a large part of Trump’s underperformance and that those particular voters in WOW counties have voted (and will continue to vote) for other Republican candidates at levels higher than they did (and will) for Trump.

An April 2020 analysis by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel concluded that WOW counties are still Republican, but have become less so in the Trump era, particularly Ozaukee and Waukesha. According to the analysis of Craig Gilbert, then Washington bureau chief:

In the 2016 presidential race, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties offered much lower margins to Donald Trump than they had to Republican candidate Mitt Romney four years earlier.

In the 2018 gubernatorial race, Waukesha and Ozaukee provided much lower margins for Republican Scott Walker than they did for Walker in 2014.

Either way, Republicans lost more ground in Waukesha and Ozaukee than anywhere else in Wisconsin.

We have now seen the same pattern of GOP erosion in suburban southeastern Wisconsin in 2016, 2018, and 2020 in contests for president, governor, and the state’s highest court.

So what about WOW counties?

Their declining performance for Republicans matches a national trend that has accelerated in the Trump era: a growing gap between blue-collar voters and college-educated suburbanites, and between rural communities and metropolitan areas.

Experts say Ryan’s claim is about the money

Marquette Law School polling director Charles Franklin noted that the Republican presidential vote margin in WOW counties fell from 132,536 in 2012 when Romney was leading the ticket to 96,725 in 2020, a sharp drop. of 35,811 votes.

“Under Trump, the GOP has lost strength in WOW counties compared to under Romney in 2012,” Franklin said.

Barry Burden, a professor of political science and director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Election Research, said Trump hasn’t fared as well as other Republicans in suburban communities, both locally and national.

“It puts Trump at risk when he runs in Wisconsin because WOW counties — which are heavily suburban — are responsible for nearly one in five Republican votes in the state,” Burden said in an email. mail to PolitiFact Wisconsin.

He added, “Trump has helped Republicans win over more rural voters and it has allowed the party to remain competitive in statewide elections despite slightly less support in WOW and D-Counties. ‘other suburban areas.’

Our decision

Ryan claimed that “suburban voters in WOW County don’t vote for Donald Trump.”

He was speaking in broad strokes, of course, as Trump edged his opponents in those three counties every time. Obviously, some people voted for him.

But the numbers as well as political and polling experts clearly show that Trump has done worse than other Republicans in those counties, and experts say swing voters are to blame. Indeed, he has gained far fewer percentage points in 2020 than four years earlier.

For a statement that is accurate and that nothing important is missing, our rating is True.

