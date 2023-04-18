Narendra Modi to inaugurate world’s first Buddhist summit on April 20 – New Delhi Times

Union Minister for Cultural Tourism and DoNER GK Reddy gave a press briefing on the upcoming First World Buddhist Summit in New Delhi.

Shri GK Reddy has informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Global Buddhist Summit on April 20 in New Delhi. The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with its beneficiary organization, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), will host the Global Buddhist Summit (GBS) on April 20-21 at the Ashok Hotel. He also said that the central government is organizing several events, commemorations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and that the central government has decided that the first International Buddhist World Summit will be held in India.

Addressing the briefing, he said that for the first time, eminent Buddhist monks from various countries will visit India and take part in the Summit. He also added that during the summit, discussions will take place on how to face contemporary challenges with the help of Buddhist philosophy and thought. This global summit will mark the significance and importance of India in Buddhism, as Buddhism was born in India. He also said that the theme of the two-day Global Buddhist Summit is Responses to Contemporary Challenges: From Philosophy to Practice.

G Kishan Reddy also informed that this world summit will also be a way to strengthen cultural and diplomatic relations with other countries. The Union Minister revealed that delegates from nearly 30 countries will attend the summit and about 171 delegates from foreign countries and 150 delegates from Indian Buddhist organizations.

Prominent scholars, Sangha leaders and Dharma practitioners from all over the world attend the conference. There are 173 international participants comprising 84 Sangha members and 151 Indian delegates comprising 46 Sangha members, 40 nuns and 65 lay people from outside Delhi. Nearly 200 people from the RCN region will also attend the conference, including more than 30 ambassadors from foreign embassies. Delegates will discuss today’s pressing global issues and seek answers in the Buddha Dhamma which is based on universal values.

PC: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddhism#/media/File:Four_Scenes_from_the_Life_of_the_Buddha_-_Enlightenment_-_Kushan_dynasty,_late_2nd_to_early_3rd_century_AD,_Gandhara,_schist_-_Freer_Gallery_of_Art_-_DSC05124.JPG

