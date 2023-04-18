Shehbaz Sharif will be disqualified, says Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be removed from office for contempt of court after Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on the deposed prime minister, during which the two leaders had discussions on the issue of tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections and the political situation in the country. Mr Khan also inquired about the health of Moonis Elahi.

Afterwards, after meeting Mr. Khan, Mr. Elahi went on to say that on the issue of candidates in Punjab, he had a detailed consultation with Mr. Khan. The tickets will be issued by Mr Khan himself, he added.

He criticized political opponents, saying “all unconstitutional tactics are used to delay elections. Incompetent leaders will be held accountable for their every unconstitutional move.”

Mr. Elahi lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying, “Shehbaz Sharif wants to rule at all costs, even if he violates the constitution. Shehbaz was poorly exposed in front of the masses.

On Monday, Mr Khan said the constitution could not prevail in the country if the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not release funds for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media outside the courtroom, the ousted prime minister said: “Despite the fact that the constitution says negotiations are not necessary, we are conducting negotiations for the sake of the elections. The possibility of holding elections after 90 days does not exist. There are constitutional limits on holding elections over 90 days.”

Mr. Khan was of the opinion that the provisional configuration should be replaced by the administrator, who should take on the task of holding the elections in the province. He alleged that the caretaker government was engaging in a political vendetta.

Mr Khan said: “Who says we had strained relations with the United States and Saudi Arabia. General Bajwa launched a campaign against our government because he wanted an extension. Within three month, two OIC meetings were held in the country. Has this happened before in the country?”

“We had strong relationships with China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson. Who is ready to speak with the government in place? he added.

Mr. Khan asserted that “already in the country, basic human rights are seriously violated”.

