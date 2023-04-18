Czech Prime Minister is convinced that a new economic partnership with Indonesia will be created





Gery David Sitompul | Wednesday 04/19/2023 06:20 WIB

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) had a meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala (left) at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Tuesday (18/4/2023). (ANTARA/Gilan Galiartha) Jakarta, jurnas.com – Prime Minister (PM) of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala believes that new cooperations or partnerships in the economic field with Indonesia will be created after his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java , Tuesday (4/18). “Today the president (Joko Widodo) and I managed to discuss a number of collaborations, and I think we can work more together in new areas, new areas, that we can work on,” said Prime Minister Fiala during a joint press conference with the President. Jokowi at the presidential palace in Bogor. During a visit to the presidential palace in Bogor on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fiala was also accompanied by representatives of major Czech companies wishing to explore and develop business with Indonesia. Currently, Fiala said, the Czechs import US$637 from Indonesia. At the same time, traditional Czech exports to Indonesia come from the energy, medical equipment and aircraft products sectors. During this trip to Indonesia, he said, the Czech delegation brought many opportunities and opportunities for cooperation. “We can bring Czech food products to the Indonesian market and we can increase investment in Indonesia,” he said. Prime Minister Fiala also welcomed the partnership with Indonesia in the security and defense sector. He appreciated Czech companies that send defense products such as the L-410 NG aircraft to Indonesia. “I’m glad we have joint venture and technical cooperation. I hope we can continue to work together in the fields of security, defense and cyberdefence,” Prime Minister Fiala said. In addition to accompanying a number of business representatives, during a visit to the presidential palace in Bogor on Tuesday, Prime Minister Petr Fiala was also accompanied by a number of officials such as the head of the government office Czech Jana Kotalikova, General Director of the Czech PM’s Office Section Petra Fojtikova. Also Czech National Security Advisor Tomas Pojak, Czech Government Spokesman Vaclav Smolka, Director of the Asian Department of the Czech Foreign Ministry Marek Libricky and Czech Ambassador to RI Jaroslav Dolecek. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuaga and Indonesian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Kenssy D. Ekaningsih accompanied President Jokowi during the visit of the Czech Prime Minister. TAGS : President Jokowi Joko Widodo Czech PM Petr Fiala Economic Partnership

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurnas.com/artikel/135512/PM-Ceko-Yakin-Kemitraan-Ekonomi-Baru-dengan-Indonesia-Akan-Tercipta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

