Despite the odds, Erdogan is still very committed to the fight

It is a mystery, shrouded in an enigma, hidden inside an unwavering political will.

If you had said a few months ago that Turkey would suffer cataclysmic earthquakes, killing 50,000 people and leveling cities while the state was largely responsible, the lira would plunge to new records, approaching the dreaded mark. 20 for a dollar. and the deepening of a three-year economic crisis, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be essentially linked to his main enemy four weeks before the election, I may have advised you to consult a psychiatrist.

Yet here we are, with a series of polls from early April placing the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu at 45.7% support and Mr. Erdogan just a hair behind at 45.5%. The actual gap could be a bit larger as the other candidates in the May 14 presidential election, particularly Muharram Ince, are likely to siphon more votes from Mr Kilicdaroglu than they would in a potential second round on May 28.

But still, for now, the closeness of the race is staggering. Almost two years ago, I detailed in these pages Mr. Erdogan’s political resilience and wondered how he could bounce back this time. Well, he seems to have, but precisely how is anyone guessing.

After 20 years in power, more than a fifth of the Republic’s history, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in October, Turkey’s longtime leader appears to have established a mind-meld with nearly 40% of the electorate . No matter what kind of trauma his Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the country are going through, they stand by his side.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey and presidential candidate at a rally in Canakkale, western Turkey, April 11, 2023. AFP

Consider the loss of his brain, a particularly big issue amid crippling economic turmoil and accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Almost a decade ago, Mr. Erdogan lost his second-in-command, an AKP co-founder and perhaps the party’s most trusted voice: former President Abdullah Gul. Although a staunch Islamist, Mr. Gul was politically moderate and so respected that several opposition parties sought to recruit him.

In 2019, Mr Erdogan lost the architect of his foreign policy, Ahmet Davutoglu, who then launched the Party of the Future and has since joined the opposition alliance. Most disturbing is that it has lost the two architects of its first economic successes, Mehmet Simsek and Ali Babacan. Like Mr. Davutoglu, Mr. Babacan also started his own party and joined the opposition; both are in the running for the posts of vice-president if Mr Kilicdaroglu wins the presidency.

As for Mr. Simsek, Mr. Erdogan has claimed in recent weeks that the former finance minister will return to oversee his economic policy, but Mr. Simsek has refrained from any public confirmation. Meanwhile, the AKP released its election manifesto last week, which focused on economic recovery without presenting any major changes or advances.

To win, Erdogan likely needs to appeal to the country’s six million new voters, many of whom are unemployed, as well as the urban middle classes facing tough times, particularly in the earthquake-ravaged southeast. He pledged to revive the economy and bring inflation, currently around 50%, down to single digits, while maintaining the unorthodox view that high interest rates spur inflation. He also pledged to rebuild quickly, including some 320,000 new homes within a year.

Another wise move could be to target nationalist voters torn between the Kemalist vision of Mr Kilicdaroglus CHP and his far-right ally IYI and the religiously influenced nationalism of the AKP and its partner the MHP. Mr Erdogan may be doing just that, deploying gleaming new military hardware to bolster Turkish pride and leaning into anti-Western rhetoric.

The West says it is against Erdogan, he said last week, referring to himself in the third person. My nation will foil this plot on May 14.

As befits the party of the secular founder of the republics, Atatürk (Father of the Turks), the main opposition party CHP adopts pro-Western views. Mr. Babacan obtained his MBA in the United States and the other economic adviser to the opposition alliances, IYIs Bilge Yilmaz, is a former Ivy League professor. Observers expect the opposition to institute an orthodox economic approach that reverses Erdogan’s stance on interest rates and inflation.

Mr Kilicdaroglu officially launched his campaign last week in Canakkale, where a young Atatürk rose to prominence helping repel a major Allied advance through the Dardenelles Strait in 1915. “We must change the old system and bring the democracy, justice and the rule of law,” said a CHP supporter in the crowd.

Mr Kilicdaroglu recently met US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake, drawing condemnation from President Erdogan, and pledged that Turks would travel visa-free to the EU soon after taking over function. Ataturk was not exactly a friend of Turkey’s religious conservatives, so it seemed almost intentional when Mr Kilicdaroglu was photographed last month standing on a prayer rug with his shoes on. Later, he apologized for the misstep.

Finally, Mr. Erdogan settled into a new presidential system with little apparent concern for term limits. Turkey’s electoral council recently endorsed his candidacy after critics claimed he had already served the maximum two terms. His 74-year-old opponent, on the other hand, has pledged to serve only one term just long enough, he says, to reinstall the old parliamentary system and restore order.

There have been some line crossings, as seen in the case of a group of graduates from a religion-focused Imam Hatip school who recently declared their support for Mr Kilicdaroglu. So it’s a little oversimplified, but this election could be seen as another referendum on Turkish identity: its West versus East, progressive versus conservative, liberal democracy versus a more authoritarian system. Turkeys have been fighting this battle for a century, but these days they are far from alone: ​​we have seen echoes of it in Ukraine, Hungary, Poland, India, Brazil and even the United States. .

In recent years he has surely been supported by a more docile press, but Mr. Erdogan has never lost a national vote. It lost cities, and in 2015, its parliamentary majority. But since the launch of the AKP in 2001, neither he nor the party has ever been beaten in a national contest, through two referendums, six legislative elections and three presidential elections.

This stunning record now faces its greatest test. Can Mr. Erdogan still win without offering anything new? We’ll soon find out if he succeeded in building his New Turkey, or if Atatürk’s children decided that the grass on the other side wasn’t so green after all.

Posted: Apr 18, 2023, 2:03 PM