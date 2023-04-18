Fact Check: Trump Falsely Claims Putin Didn’t Brag About Russia’s Nuclear Power During Trump Presidency





Washington CNN—

Former President Donald Trump tried to mount an argument that he was a formidable deterrent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign leader Trump has been criticized for years for praising and defending. But Trump made a patently false claim to support his case.

In a speech to a National Rifle Association conference in Indianapolis on Friday, Trump said leaders should never use the word nuclear, which he described as one of two banned N-words, but that , under President Joe Biden, Putin began to brag about Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

Now we talk about it every day, including by Putin. It will, you know, were a major nuclear power. He says publicly now he never said that when I was here, Trump said. Because you don’t talk about it. It’s too destructive. You don’t talk about it. Now they talk about it all the time.

Trump made a broader claim in a video statement in late January, saying the word nuclear hadn’t even been mentioned while he was in the White House.

If you’re watching right now, the word nuclear is mentioned all the time. It’s a word you’re not allowed to use. It was never used during the Trump administration. But now other countries are using that word against us because they have no respect for our leadership, Trump said then.

Facts first: Trump’s claims are false. During his time in the White House, Putin repeatedly called Russia a major nuclear power. In fact, Putin called out both Russia and the major US nuclear powers as he stood alongside Trump at a joint press conference in 2018 while warning of the catastrophic consequences of a nuclear war and bragging of what he claimed to be Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

During a 2018 speech, Putin touted Russia’s nuclear weapons in detail (including a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile he claimed was invincible), told the world to listen now after supposedly ignoring Russia’s nuclear potential in the past, and released a video depiction of nuclear warheads raining down on what appeared to be the state of Florida, home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. Trump sharply criticized Putin over the video in a phone call later that month, news outlet Axios reported in 2018.

Putin issued a particularly dramatic warning about nuclear war at a forum later in 2018. Repeating his usual line that he would only use nuclear weapons upon learning of an attack on Russia, he continued , according to a translation by the Moscow Times, An aggressor should know that revenge is inevitable, that he will be annihilated, and we would be the victims of the aggression. We will go to heaven as martyrs, and they will fall dead. They won’t even have time to repent for it.

Simon Saradzhyan, founding director of the Russia Matters project at Harvard Kennedy School, said in an email Monday: Putin has repeatedly called Russia a nuclear power as well as a nuclear superpower since his election to the post. [of] President of Russia in 2000. Such references did not stop when Trump came to power and they continued after Trump left the White House.

Saradzhyan said his impression is that Putin began to refer more frequently to Russia’s nuclear power status after February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, and that he used stronger language in the purpose of (a) intimidating Ukraine into seeking peace; and (b) dissuade the United States and its allies from further/direct involvement in the war. He said Putin toned down his language at least a little last fall after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an end to Ukraine-related nuclear threats.

Either way, it is clearly wrong to say that Putin never boasted about Russia’s nuclear power or talked about nuclear war under Trump.

Trump is wrong here, said Pavel Podvig, senior fellow at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research and director of the Russian Nuclear Forces Project research initiative, in an interview Monday. You can’t say that during the Trump presidency, Putin never mentioned nuclear war or anything like that. Podvig described the 2018 speech in which Putin touted Russia’s missile capabilities as a big boast.

Podvig said the context around Putin’s comments on nuclear weapons is obviously different now, given the war in Ukraine, but fundamentally there has been no change in Putin’s message between the era Trump and the Biden era: Russia would have the means to respond and would respond to a US attack.

Putin brags under Trump about Russia’s supposed nuclear capabilities, though his claims about arming Russia have often been met with skepticism by US officials and outside experts.

For example, in January 2020, Putin said, according to the official Kremlin translation: For the very first time, I want to emphasize this for the first time in the history of nuclear weapons, including the Soviet period and modern times, we are not catching up with anyone, but, on the contrary, other leading states have not yet created the weapons that Russia already has. (Kremlin translations sometimes differ in grammar and vocabulary from independent translations of Putin’s remarks.)

In December 2018, Putin criticized the US withdrawal from the anti-ballistic missile treaty under President George W. Bush and said, according to the official translation: After that, we were forced to react by developing new systems of weapons that could violate these ABM systems. . Now we learn that Russia has gained an advantage. Yes, it’s true. He also issued his standard warning against nuclear war, saying it could destroy all of civilization or possibly the entire planet.

