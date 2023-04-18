Politics
Xi Jinping wants to take the next step with North Korea
Collaboration – China is North Korea’s main ally and biggest economic supporter
The President Chinese Xi Jinping told the leader north korean Kim Jong-un of his desire to take cooperation between the two countries to the next level, Pyongyang state media said on Tuesday. This message of support comes at a time when North Korea has multiplied its weapons tests in recent months, arousing the reprobation of UNITED STATES and their Japanese, South Korean and Western allies.
The traditional friendship between China and North Korea has long resisted the evidence of changes in the international situation, said Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un in a message quoted by the North Korean state agency KCNA. “I will constantly strive to take friendship and cooperation between the two sides to the next level,” added the Chinese president, stressing that international relations in the world and in Asia change seriously and in complicated ways.
A rapid, united and robust international response
KCNA released this message shortly before a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 condemning North Korea’s armament tests, and demanding that it refrain from any new nuclear tests or ballistic missile fires under pain of an international response (…) Read more at 20 minutes
