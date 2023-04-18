Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to meet Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a series of infrastructure projects from MMRDA Grounds, at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) on January 19, 2023 in Mumbai, India.

Apple has a big week planned in India, where the iPhone maker has growing ambitions.

After opening a flagship store in Mumbai, CEO Tim Cook will travel to New Delhi to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Modi is keen to discuss Apple’s plans to continue expanding across the country and how many new jobs the company will create, according to people familiar with the matter.

Modi also wants to hear from Cook about the challenges he faces trying to expand the company’s production in the various states, said the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly. on the subject.

“Some of the biggest hurdles now are at the state level,” said Nelson Cunningham, co-founder of diplomatic solutions firm McLarty Associates. “That’s where companies find the most headwinds,” added Cunningham, who recently returned from a trip to India.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on a meeting with Modi.

Apple has expanded iPhone manufacturing in India through its suppliers. JP Morgan estimates that Apple will move 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025.

Apple’s growth in India is widely seen as a success by Modi and Indian officials. In November, a group of state ministers deployed to the United States to meet with major companies in New York and across Silicon Valley, sources said. Their pitch? You too can be like Apple and manufacture and sell in India.

At a recent Council on Foreign Relations meeting attended by CNBC, a senior Indian official said Apple’s achievements provide a good case study for companies considering investing in India.

But Apple’s challenges in the Indian consumer market are obvious. The Indian smartphone market is dominated by from google Android phones, which are generally cheaper than iPhones. Google’s control is so great that the company was hit with a $160 million antitrust fine, which was confirmed in March by an appellate court in India.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, is optimistic about Apple’s outlook.

“Rome was not built overnight and neither was Apple’s broader India strategy,” Ives wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

More generally, for U.S. tech companies, there are concerns about the Indian government’s handling of data collection and the competition policy currently tabled in the Indian parliament.

“Where India lands on data protection is an open factor right now,” Cunningham said. “Where they come out will determine whether foreign companies sink deeper into India.”

Another problem is the lack of highly skilled labour. While India is poised to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation, its information technology sector employs only around 5 million people.

Some large US companies have established themselves in India through acquisitions. walmart bought control of online retailer Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018. Flipkart and Amazon are battling for the top spot in the Indian e-commerce market, and both face competition from newcomer Meesho.

disney entered the country after its $71 billion purchase of Fox’s entertainment business. This deal brought in Star India, which is the nation’s leading sports media outlet. According to Media Partners Asia, Disney’s Hotstar streaming service had 49 million subscribers in 2022 in India, compared to 17 million and 7.5 million for Amazon Prime Video. netflix .

“Disney has focused on mainstream Bollywood content that appeals to the masses,” said Pramit Chaudhuri, head of South Asia at Eurasia Group.

CNBC’s Steve Kovach contributed to this report

SHOW: Tim Cook travels to India to open the first Apple Store