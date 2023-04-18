Politics
Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to meet Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a series of infrastructure projects from MMRDA Grounds, at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) on January 19, 2023 in Mumbai, India.
Satish Bate | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Apple has a big week planned in India, where the iPhone maker has growing ambitions.
After opening a flagship store in Mumbai, CEO Tim Cook will travel to New Delhi to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Modi is keen to discuss Apple’s plans to continue expanding across the country and how many new jobs the company will create, according to people familiar with the matter.
Modi also wants to hear from Cook about the challenges he faces trying to expand the company’s production in the various states, said the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly. on the subject.
“Some of the biggest hurdles now are at the state level,” said Nelson Cunningham, co-founder of diplomatic solutions firm McLarty Associates. “That’s where companies find the most headwinds,” added Cunningham, who recently returned from a trip to India.
An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on a meeting with Modi.
Apple has expanded iPhone manufacturing in India through its suppliers. JP Morgan estimates that Apple will move 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025.
Apple’s growth in India is widely seen as a success by Modi and Indian officials. In November, a group of state ministers deployed to the United States to meet with major companies in New York and across Silicon Valley, sources said. Their pitch? You too can be like Apple and manufacture and sell in India.
At a recent Council on Foreign Relations meeting attended by CNBC, a senior Indian official said Apple’s achievements provide a good case study for companies considering investing in India.
But Apple’s challenges in the Indian consumer market are obvious. The Indian smartphone market is dominated by from google Android phones, which are generally cheaper than iPhones. Google’s control is so great that the company was hit with a $160 million antitrust fine, which was confirmed in March by an appellate court in India.
Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, is optimistic about Apple’s outlook.
“Rome was not built overnight and neither was Apple’s broader India strategy,” Ives wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
More generally, for U.S. tech companies, there are concerns about the Indian government’s handling of data collection and the competition policy currently tabled in the Indian parliament.
“Where India lands on data protection is an open factor right now,” Cunningham said. “Where they come out will determine whether foreign companies sink deeper into India.”
Another problem is the lack of highly skilled labour. While India is poised to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation, its information technology sector employs only around 5 million people.
Some large US companies have established themselves in India through acquisitions. walmart bought control of online retailer Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018. Flipkart and Amazon are battling for the top spot in the Indian e-commerce market, and both face competition from newcomer Meesho.
disney entered the country after its $71 billion purchase of Fox’s entertainment business. This deal brought in Star India, which is the nation’s leading sports media outlet. According to Media Partners Asia, Disney’s Hotstar streaming service had 49 million subscribers in 2022 in India, compared to 17 million and 7.5 million for Amazon Prime Video. netflix.
“Disney has focused on mainstream Bollywood content that appeals to the masses,” said Pramit Chaudhuri, head of South Asia at Eurasia Group.
CNBC’s Steve Kovach contributed to this report
SHOW: Tim Cook travels to India to open the first Apple Store
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/18/apple-ceo-tim-cook-plans-to-meet-with-modi-on-wednesday-in-new-delhi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google staff say the company has been cutting perks for years
- What to expect with the staging for Nawaz Sharif’s return
- Follow President Jokowi, Mayor and Deputy Mayor Do not hold an open day – Malang City Government
- HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES release their first live version of ‘My Generation’
- WTT champions Macau. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT / Apr 19 / Live TV
- Lil Nas X and James Corden Make Cameos on “The Bold and the Beautiful”
- Amanda Seyfried’s daughter could follow in her footsteps | Entertainment
- The SNP treasurer was arrested as part of the financial investigation
- Primary care-led weight loss can stop diabetes for ‘at least 5 years’
- Trump drops more NFTs and now the price of the first batch is falling
- Why poor quality buildings? Where did the money go ? Turkey earthquake survivors voice questions and fury The Irish Times
- Fed Governor Bowman questions the need for a US digital dollar