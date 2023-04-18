Trump didn’t publish an article calling Michael Cohen a cereal liar





CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump called Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and repairman, a cereal liar in an article for Truth Social.

APS ASSESSMENT: False. An image purporting to show such a post has been fabricated. It does not appear on the Trumps Truth Social profile and a Twitter user who first posted the image has since clarified that it was a parody.

THE FACTS: Days after Trump sued Cohen for speaking publicly about silent payments that are at the center of a criminal case against the former president, social media users began sharing the fabricated message.

The image mimics the design of a post on Trump’s social media platform and has been circulating on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Convict Michael Longhead Cohen is a cereal liar, the bogus post reads. He hid a thread in MANY of our perfect meetings at the time cordial. He should never be trusted, but SDNY Alvin Cannot Bragg and the low IQ grand jury took him at his word!!! We need to TAKE BACK OUR GREAT AMERICA ONCE!!!

A tweet that shared the image had received more than 20,000 likes and more than 3,800 shares on Monday.

But the message is not authentic. Although a spokesperson for the former president did not immediately return a request for comment, the message cannot be seen on Trump’s actual profile on Truth Social.

A Twitter user who first posted the image on Saturday and has shared similar satirical messages about Trump in the past has since taken credit for the fabricated message several times and clarified that it was a parody.

It’s mine. Parody. People are catching my stuff and posting, rather than RTing, reading one of the user tweets.

Cohen is a key witness in a criminal case brought against Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney over silent payments to women who alleged they had sex with the former president. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying first-degree business documents. He sued Cohen last Wednesday for more than half a billion dollars, accusing him of damaging his reputation for speaking publicly about the payments.

