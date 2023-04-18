Indonesia-Germany business summit boosts interstate and regional collaboration

Hannover Messe 2023: Indonesia-Germany Business Summit Strengthens Interstate and Regional Collaboration

Tuesday, April 18, 2023



As part of the Hannover Messe 2023 industrial exhibition series, Indonesia will hold the Indonesia-Germany Business Summit on April 17, 2023, Hannover time, at the International Convention Center, Hannover Fairgrounds.

The business summit which was opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz was organized through the collaboration between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, the Government of Germany, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Asien-Pazifik -Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft, Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA). This forum brought together around 500 international audiences from industry players, policy makers from various countries, related associations and general visitors.

In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that amid global uncertainty, the Indonesian economy is gradually turning into a bright spot. In 2022, Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.31%, the highest since 2014. “Today, I invite Germany to play an important role in mutual progress. The business partnership between Germany and Indonesia, long-established, can be an example of North-South partnership, an equal, mutually respectful and profitable partnership, and the face of a partnership in the future,” said the President.

There are at least three things that are a priority for Indonesia. First, the downstream industry to increase added value, maintain sustainability and create jobs. According to the president, Indonesia is ready to become a partner in the development of the semiconductor industry and the production of batteries for electric vehicles. “I expect support from German businessmen to make Indonesia part of the global chip supply chain,” he said.

Second, the energy transition. For Indonesia, it is a commitment to creating a better world. Moreover, Indonesia’s potential for new and renewable energy (EBT) is very large, reaching 434,000 megawatts. In this case, Indonesia needs innovative financial support, high technology transfer and re-skilling of the workforce. Third, the development of the national capital (IKN) of the archipelago. “This is a new hub that connects existing facilities in surrounding towns,” explained the president.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany is Indonesia’s biggest trading partner in Europe with more than 250 German companies having branches in Indonesia. He saw that Indonesia’s growth was impressive and the right place to grow. “There are opportunities in partnerships around the energy transition. More importantly, a new company can be created that develops cutting-edge technology that ensures that climate neutrality and prosperity can go hand in hand. I invite all of us to take advantage of this existing opportunity,” he said.

APA Chairman and CEO of Siemens AG Dr. Roland Busch said that Indonesia and Germany could build a lasting partnership. This is one of the reasons why Indonesia is the official partner country of Hannover Messe 2023. In addition, the cooperation between Germany and Indonesia is mutually beneficial with the high-tech support of the Germany and Indonesia which provides access to a large and growing market. “Indonesia is a great place to grow up,” Busch said.

The President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Arsjad Rasjid PM, explained that green technology supports economic recovery through digitalization and renewable energy. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, we can create more sustainable, efficient and resilient industries. Through this event, both sides hope that Indonesian and German businessmen can create synergies and collaborate on sustainable industrial technology cooperation projects.

The forum was also attended by Astra International Chairman-Commissioner Prijono Sugiarto and BASF SE Board Chairman Dr. Martin Brudermüller as guest speaker for a discussion titled Flashlight on Indonesia-German Business Cooperation. The discussion was moderated by Jan Rönnfeld, Executive Director of EKONID Germany.

Prijono Sugiarto said that compared to decades ago, Indonesia has become a country with more stable trade resilience. Meanwhile Dr. Martin Brudermüller suggested that Indonesia should focus on meeting the needs of the Indonesian people without having to do what European countries are doing. In this case, Brudermüller believes that Indonesia is capable of becoming a prosperous country in its own way.

According to him, there are several things to note. Indonesia’s resilience is more stable and offers various investment facilities, so it is expected to attract German businessmen to invest.

