Politics
Indonesia-Germany business summit boosts interstate and regional collaboration
Hannover Messe 2023: Indonesia-Germany Business Summit Strengthens Interstate and Regional Collaboration
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
As part of the Hannover Messe 2023 industrial exhibition series, Indonesia will hold the Indonesia-Germany Business Summit on April 17, 2023, Hannover time, at the International Convention Center, Hannover Fairgrounds.
The business summit which was opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz was organized through the collaboration between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, the Government of Germany, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Asien-Pazifik -Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft, Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA). This forum brought together around 500 international audiences from industry players, policy makers from various countries, related associations and general visitors.
In his address, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that amid global uncertainty, the Indonesian economy is gradually turning into a bright spot. In 2022, Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.31%, the highest since 2014. “Today, I invite Germany to play an important role in mutual progress. The business partnership between Germany and Indonesia, long-established, can be an example of North-South partnership, an equal, mutually respectful and profitable partnership, and the face of a partnership in the future,” said the President.
There are at least three things that are a priority for Indonesia. First, the downstream industry to increase added value, maintain sustainability and create jobs. According to the president, Indonesia is ready to become a partner in the development of the semiconductor industry and the production of batteries for electric vehicles. “I expect support from German businessmen to make Indonesia part of the global chip supply chain,” he said.
Second, the energy transition. For Indonesia, it is a commitment to creating a better world. Moreover, Indonesia’s potential for new and renewable energy (EBT) is very large, reaching 434,000 megawatts. In this case, Indonesia needs innovative financial support, high technology transfer and re-skilling of the workforce. Third, the development of the national capital (IKN) of the archipelago. “This is a new hub that connects existing facilities in surrounding towns,” explained the president.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany is Indonesia’s biggest trading partner in Europe with more than 250 German companies having branches in Indonesia. He saw that Indonesia’s growth was impressive and the right place to grow. “There are opportunities in partnerships around the energy transition. More importantly, a new company can be created that develops cutting-edge technology that ensures that climate neutrality and prosperity can go hand in hand. I invite all of us to take advantage of this existing opportunity,” he said.
APA Chairman and CEO of Siemens AG Dr. Roland Busch said that Indonesia and Germany could build a lasting partnership. This is one of the reasons why Indonesia is the official partner country of Hannover Messe 2023. In addition, the cooperation between Germany and Indonesia is mutually beneficial with the high-tech support of the Germany and Indonesia which provides access to a large and growing market. “Indonesia is a great place to grow up,” Busch said.
The President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Arsjad Rasjid PM, explained that green technology supports economic recovery through digitalization and renewable energy. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, we can create more sustainable, efficient and resilient industries. Through this event, both sides hope that Indonesian and German businessmen can create synergies and collaborate on sustainable industrial technology cooperation projects.
The forum was also attended by Astra International Chairman-Commissioner Prijono Sugiarto and BASF SE Board Chairman Dr. Martin Brudermüller as guest speaker for a discussion titled Flashlight on Indonesia-German Business Cooperation. The discussion was moderated by Jan Rönnfeld, Executive Director of EKONID Germany.
Prijono Sugiarto said that compared to decades ago, Indonesia has become a country with more stable trade resilience. Meanwhile Dr. Martin Brudermüller suggested that Indonesia should focus on meeting the needs of the Indonesian people without having to do what European countries are doing. In this case, Brudermüller believes that Indonesia is capable of becoming a prosperous country in its own way.
According to him, there are several things to note. Indonesia’s resilience is more stable and offers various investment facilities, so it is expected to attract German businessmen to invest.
So this press release for distribution.
Share:
|
Sources
2/ https://kemenperin.go.id/artikel/24004/Hannover-Messe-2023:-Indonesia-Germany-Business-Summit-Perkuat-Kolaborasi-Antarnegara-dan-Kawasan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Amanda Seyfried’s daughter could follow in her footsteps | Entertainment
- Google staff say the company has been cutting perks for years
- What to expect with the staging for Nawaz Sharif’s return
- Follow President Jokowi, Mayor and Deputy Mayor Do not hold an open day – Malang City Government
- HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES release their first live version of ‘My Generation’
- WTT champions Macau. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT / Apr 19 / Live TV
- Lil Nas X and James Corden Make Cameos on “The Bold and the Beautiful”
- Amanda Seyfried’s daughter could follow in her footsteps | Entertainment
- The SNP treasurer was arrested as part of the financial investigation
- Primary care-led weight loss can stop diabetes for ‘at least 5 years’
- Trump drops more NFTs and now the price of the first batch is falling
- Why poor quality buildings? Where did the money go ? Turkey earthquake survivors voice questions and fury The Irish Times