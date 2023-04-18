In defense of well-played defense, it can also be a sexy move





One of the finest shots I have seen on a cricket pitch is that of Sunil Gavaskar. The pitcher was Imran Khan who was fast and had troubled the Indian batsmen in series after series. The venue was Chennai where this India-Pakistan test was played.

Imrans’ delivery rose sharply as did the batsman who moved down the line back and forth beautifully, stood on tiptoe, met the ball in the top half of the bat and dropped him at his feet. I don’t remember if Imran cheered, but from out of bounds a handful of spectators did.

I was in the media gallery where we weren’t doing such things, but in my mind I saluted Gavaskar. This off-foot defense was on par with anything then offensive player Viv Richards had hit. Defense and offense can be sexy and talk about batting control.

A decade and more ago, as a schoolboy cricketer, I watched in fascination Alvin Kallicharan of the West Indies play Indian spinners Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkatraghavan who died in defense at a sweet wicket in Bengaluru.

Eknath Solkar, with his prehensile grip, waited short-legged for an error, for the one ball the batsman couldn’t hold back, but it never came. Kallicharan made a classic century, best of three in a match where Gordon Greenidge and Clive Lloyd also hit hundreds. Lloyds was all in power and vigor.

A snapshot from the past?

Watching IPL batsmen hit the ball with surprising power and hit sixes while off balance and with such confidence, one wonders if the day of the defensive player has passed. Cheteshwar Pujara may be the latest in a line that India has produced, a line dating back to Vijay Merchant through Rahul Dravid and Gavaskar. And not only that. The day of the big defensive hit might also be over, with hitters deciding that defense is just the last resort of an offense-based technique.

For the past year or so it has been wonderful to watch the so-called Baz-ball style of cricket played by England, full of hitters creating shots and lacking deliveries that might have been defended a while ago generation. Perhaps the mentality owes something to T20 cricket which is a sport of the possible; perhaps he owes much to the temperament of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. He has seen more matches end in wins and losses. The coin toss has been virtually eliminated from the teams’ vocabulary.

Can England spend five batting sessions to draw? We’ll find out when the Ashes series begins in June. Man to man, England have the better team, and at home and given their recent record, they must start as favourites. Yet if Australia push them into a corner and batting for survival is the need of the hour, how will England fare? They have the drummers, certainly, with Joe Root being some of the best there is. But it’s a question of mentality. In a way, defensive hitters have an easier time attacking than offensive hitters defend.

Counter attack

When the West Indies hauled a truckload of life-threatening fast bowlers in the ’70s and ’80s, defense wasn’t really an option. Everyone has a plan until they’re punched in the mouth, heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has said. Something similar could be said about the plans against Malcolm Marshall. Andy Roberts, Mike Holding, Patrick Patterson and others. The best answer, according to many hitters, was to attack and score as many runs as quickly as possible before that inevitable bullet to the stumps or the body. It was a technique that even the great Don Bradman used against Bodyline’s counterattack was the best defense.

To defend or to attack is a question which has sometimes been given a moral tint. It does not make sense. It depends on the circumstances and needs of the team, apart from the batsman’s temperament. But you can’t play any format of the game for long without a healthy mix of the two in your arsenal.

Spectators rarely remember a defensive shot, while those who send the ball over the boundary are easily recalled. But when the latter is the most common, sometimes it’s fun to think back to the one who didn’t run away in the stands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/in-defence-of-defence-played-right-it-can-be-a-sexy-shot-too/article66751448.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos