Donald Trump’s militaristic presidency was not anti-war





There’s a song on the Lemonheads’ underrated 1996 album Car Button Cloth that I love for very personal reasons. The Outdoor Type is a jangly pop song in which the narrator admits he had previously misled his partner about his true interests:

I can’t go with you on a climbing weekend;

What if something was on television and it never aired again;

It’s just as well that I’m not invited, I’m dizzy;

I lied about being an outsider.

I like it because I also misrepresented my enthusiasm for climbing to someone I really wanted to spend more time with. And I was thinking about the lies we tell people because of the series of recent articles trying to convince us that former US President Donald Trump is an anti-imperialist.

Senator JD Vance claimed in January that the most important part of Trump’s legacy is his foreign policy. My entire adult life has been shaped by presidents who threw America into reckless wars and failed to win them, Vance wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. In Mr. Trump’s four years in office, he has not started a war despite enormous pressure from his own party and even members of his own administration.

Trump has done more to contain the American empire than any politician in 75 years, Christian Parenti recently wrote in Compact. This, Parenti claimed, is the real cause of his prosecution by the Manhattan District Attorney. Trump was investigated, impeached and indicted not because of the crimes he is accused of, Parenti writes, but because he dared to oppose elite-favored imperial foreign policy.

Sohrab Ahmari, a former neocon now aligned with the Trumpist right and one of the founders of Compact, followed up with an article hailing Trump as the only figure who, in my lifetime, has significantly rolled back the self-righteous imperium berating the anti-war left for not embracing Trump as his true hero. The left suddenly becomes ultra-principled when it comes to judging Trump’s record as an anti-imperial president: he was not a total pacifist! He talked about taking their oil. And Yemen? Come on.

These coins portend a greater effort to woo the anti-war left with the idea that Trump, despite all evidence to the contrary, is an attractive partner in the project of mastering American empire that he really is the outsider type. . (Although for Vance, who went from outspoken critic of Trump to loosely lining up when his political ambition demanded it, a better tune might be Stephen Stills Love the One Youre With.)

These pieces all rely heavily on the claim that Trump has launched no new wars. That’s true as far as it goes. But it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying. Trump may not have started wars, but he massively inflamed existing wars and bordered on catastrophic new ones.

Let’s review the file. Despite his invectives against endless wars, Trump has massively escalated the country’s existing wars in multiple theaters, leading to skyrocketing casualties. In Afghanistan, it dramatically increased the number of airstrikes, leading to a 330% increase in the number of civilians killed. In Yemen, he stepped up both US counterterrorism activities and support for the devastating Saudi-led war against the Houthis. According to the UK’s Bureau of Investigative Journalism, there were 2,243 drone strikes in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, compared to 1,878 during the eight years of the Obama administration.

Trump also came very close to tweeting the country into a nuclear war with North Korea in late 2017 and early 2018, a completely self-inflicted incident that seems to have been eerily holed in memory. Trump didn’t just threaten to attack North Korea if it possessed the capability to strike the United States, Intercepts Jon Schwarz wrote. He ordered the Pentagon to develop new plans, despite resistance from then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis to do so. According to former Pentagon official and Asian security expert Van Jackson, who wrote a book about the crisis, the world was closer to nuclear war then than at any time since the crisis. Cuban missiles. And it was totally avoidable.

In 2018, Trump bowed to Washington’s neoconservative hawks and pulled out of a nonproliferation deal with Iran, leading Iran to step up its provocative activities in the region and its agenda. nuclear. According to current US estimates, Iran could now produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb in less than two weeks, if it decided to do so. Under the deal that Trump abandoned, Iran would have needed at least a year.

The list goes on: Trump set the U.S. on a path to “great power competition with China, instigated a failed coup in Venezuela, and increased support for reckless and repressive patrons in the whole world. Indeed, Trump was seen as such a dangerous interventionist that Congress passed the first war powers resolution in history in an attempt to end his support for the war in Yemen. Less than a year later, Congress passed a second resolution to push it back from a potential war with Iran after approving the assassination of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani. Both measures passed with Republican support, making opposition to Trump’s militarism one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement under his administration.

Trump’s defenders praise him for demanding that NATO allies meet their spending obligations, but of course he’s not the first to do so. Indeed, Trump’s argument against NATO and other partners, like South Korea, was that they should pay for the protection racket. Parenti noted that during a summer 2017 meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Trump demanded to know why the United States was not getting free oil from the Middle East. We have spent 7 trillion dollars; they are ripping us off. Where’s the fucking oil? Trump repeated it in October 2019, during a meeting of police chiefs guarding oil in northeastern Syria, where US troops were deployed.

If you think demanding tribute from partners and client states is anti-imperialism, then I would suggest that this word doesn’t mean what you think it means. On the contrary, Trump was simply more honest about imperialism than the foreign policy buffs who conceal their unwavering commitment to the primacy of the United States in language about human rights and the international order based on rules or whatever. This is the hypocrisy that Trump has exploited very effectively.

This is where we have to give Trump credit. When Vance wrote that Donald Trump’s presidency marked the first real upheaval of a failed consensus and the dire consequences it brought, he wasn’t entirely wrong. As a candidate, Trump has done the country an important service by helping to reveal that much of the so-called consensus on foreign policy is held almost exclusively inside the Washington ring road. During the 2016 primary, he gored a number of presumably sacred cows, including memorably and correctly declaring during a primary debate that the war in Iraq had been a disastrous mistake (while also lying for his own sake). be against it). The American people had long since come to the same conclusion. The only people in the country genuinely shocked by his assessment were on stage with him.

Acknowledging that Trump has helped open a long-overdue foreign policy debate does not mean, however, that progressives should be seduced by the fanciful idea that a corrupt, misogynistic racist is, by design or accident, either anti- war or anti-imperialist. Trump’s notorious comment on shitty countries, among many other bigoted remarks over the years, reveals a clear commitment to the very racial hierarchies that underpin imperialism: there are classes of people who can rule and classes of people fit only to be governed.

Imposing an anti-war, anti-imperialist framework on Trump’s foreign policy is simply an attempt to cover up his utter incoherence. Trump attacked China’s policies one moment, then praised Chinese President Xi Jinping the next. He tweeted threats against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, ordered the Pentagon to draw up war plans, then offered to meet for photos in Singapore. Trump doesn’t have a coherent foreign policy agenda because he doesn’t have a coherent stance on anything other than his own glorification. It’s all about him and his ego, and it’s inherently incredibly dangerous.

President Joe Bidens’ foreign policy record has been mixed, to put it mildly, but let’s compare him to Trump: Unlike Trump, Biden hasn’t just talked about withdrawing from Afghanistan; He did it. Unlike Trump, he hasn’t massively increased the number of US drone strikes; he massively diminished them. Instead of stepping up support for the Saudi war in Yemen, he scaled back his support and appointed a special diplomatic envoy to help end it. Rather than supporting coups in Latin America, Biden has shown support for its democratically elected leaders. Years of organizing by progressives helped it do just that.

Has Biden gone as far as progressives want? No, not even close. It has continued to support repressive partners, maintained inhumane immigration policies, and its human rights agenda is still largely made up of statements about its human rights agenda. He broke his promise to join the Iran nuclear deal. While his rhetoric warns of a new cold war with China, his politics regularly push the United States to make one. But it’s worth noting that the areas where Biden has disappointed progressives the most are where he doesn’t differ enough from Trump. The idea that a Trump administration would be more receptive to progressive ideas is silly.

Donald Trump was right about Americans’ disenchantment with the existing foreign policy establishment. The United States desperately needs a renewed global approach that is both more responsive to the needs of the American people and does more than just export violence and poverty to the rest of the world. Progressives must build and work with an effective cross-partisan coalition to bring about this change. But progressives also need to have their eyes clear on who their true allies are in this project, and which leaders are genuinely committed to this project, and who is just trying to expose them.

