



Chinese leader Xi Jinping visits Chinese naval force in the South China Sea last weekexactly when the United States and the Philippines began their largest joint military exercises. Xi visited the navy of the Southern Theater Command on April 11 after the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) concluded its military drills around Taiwan from April 8 to 10. Expert analysis suggests that if Xi’s move signaled his ambition to dominate the South China Sea, the country that could most seriously impede Xi’s goal would actually be Vietnam, which the US secretary of state Antony Blinken just finished.to visit. Territorial rights The Chinese military exercise was a gesture of dissatisfaction with the U.S.-Philippine military alliance, according to Su Ziyun, director of national defense resources and industrial research at the National Defense and Security Research Institute in Taiwan. On April 5, the Philippines announced the addition of four sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the United States, enhancing the country’s capabilities to protect national interests and contribute collective defense in the region. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the 126th anniversary of the founding of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio near Manila, the Philippines, March 22, 2023. (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) However, the CCP interpreter this decision as an attempt to aggravate regional tensions. Military analyst Qi Leyi said China and the United States are now strategically active in preparation: not necessarily to engage in war, but to be able to act quickly. He said regional conflicts between the communist regime and neighboring countries around the South China Sea are frequent. Taking the example of Malaysia, Qi said that just days after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim concluded his visit towards China, Chinese and Malaysian Coast Guard vessels had a standoff in the South China Sea. The conflict took place on 7th in Qiongtai Jiao, also known as Luconia Breakers, about 150 kilometers from the Malaysian coast. Qi said that among the many countries in the South China Sea region, Vietnam poses the greatest strategic uncertainty for the CCP. He said Vietnam has the Russian-built Kilo-class submarines: China has 12 and Vietnam has six. The vast north-south expanse of Vietnamese territory in the oil-rich South China Sea allows Vietnam to cut off the entire South China Sea from any point, Qi said. Vietnam’s deep Cam Ranh Bay is only a 280 milesaway from the hotly contested Spratly Islands claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, and partly by Malaysia and the Philippines, while Sanya, China’s southernmost tip, is more than 620 miles from the Spratly Atolls. There is no way China will turn against Vietnam, Qi said. Haizhong Ning and Luo Ya contributed to this report.

