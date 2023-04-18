Militant Islam threatens state survival





It is becoming difficult to determine which of Pakistan’s myriad crises will eventually engulf the country. Inflation is at historic highs, unemployment is pushing young men into the ranks of extremists, the military is torn between its loyalty to the state and the terrorists it helped create, and top politicians are engaged in a battle for mutual destruction. The reality is that Pakistan is fighting for its survival.

It has been dubbed one of the most dangerous countries in the world so often that when US President Joe Biden repeated the epithet in October, he seemed to simply be stating the obvious. The Pakistani army aims to drive out the terrorists who were driven out ten years ago. The government raises loans to pay interest on loans it took earlier to pay interest on earlier loans. The country’s policy, meanwhile, makes its fiscal management appear responsible. Pakistan is nuclear-armed, on the verge of bankruptcy and short of hope that the countries it calls friends will save it from itself.

The biggest crisis facing Pakistan right now is the crisis of credibility, said journalist and analyst Asad Ali Toor. People have lost confidence in all important state institutions and offices.

Amid perpetual chaos, there is apparently one thing the fractious political class can agree on about the need for a drastic policy change in the face of militant Islam, the latest threat to the Pakistani state. They just can’t agree on the how.

The main threat comes from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), affiliated with groups like Al-Qaeda and its Afghan Taliban cronies who returned to power in Kabul a year and a half ago. The TTP is based across the border and armed with weapons left behind by the retreating US military in August 2021. A TTP attack in Peshawar on January 30 killed and injured dozens of police as they were praying, the largest of recent attacks on army and police positions. who sent the people of the northwest mountains to the streets to call for peace and protection. As if that were not enough, there are also Baloch separatists, who are taking advantage of the government’s weakness to step up attacks in southwestern Pakistan.

Unable to resolve the economic crisis which is one of the main causes of the resurgence of extremism, the government announced earlier this month, to an outcry from the opposition, that plans for full military operations to nationwide counter-terrorism would be developed. It is an acknowledgment, as attacks and casualties mount, that attempts at a diplomatic solution, brokered by sanctioned terrorist and Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, have failed. The TTP ended a ceasefire in November; the number of people killed and injured in attacks in the first quarter of this year was half that of last year, most in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, local media reported.

This being Pakistan, there is little unity behind the opposition to military action. Parties representing ethnic Pashtuns, which dominate the northwest, say residents will bear the brunt of military operations, as they did in 2014 when counter-terror attacks displaced thousands. Others want former civilian and military leaders to be called to account for the consequences of these operations before new campaigns are launched. Still others, like Imran Khan, a charismatic former cricket star whose term as prime minister ended a year ago when he lost a parliamentary vote of no confidence, say it’s a ruse of the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to delay elections which Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e – Insaf (PTI) party would likely win.

There is no consensus; everyone understands there’s been a spike in militant violence, but there’s disagreement on how to deal with it, said Farzana Shaikh, associate researcher and expert on Pakistan and Afghanistan at the think tank. of London Chatham House. Even before the last government, there were fears that these operations would lead nowhere, that they would cause a lot of violence and would be followed by a stalemate that allowed these groups to remilitarise.

The new army chief of staff, General Syed Asim Munir, arguably the most powerful man in the country, has admitted that attempts to negotiate with the TTP have failed, but it is unlikely that it repeats the brutal approach of 2014, says Toor, the analyst.

In recent appearances before Parliament, General Munir explained that the army would not launch any new operations against militants, but in fact his approach signals a continuity of the same intelligence-based operations underway to target militant hideouts. , did he declare. But whatever form counterterrorism operations take, unless there is a major policy change, any action by the military will be seen in the context of its historical support for militant groups and religious parties in far-right to achieve its goals, Toor said.

The common thread is the recognition that Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan has failed spectacularly. For more than 20 years, Islamabad, and especially its military and intelligence, have sought strategic depth against India by playing in the Afghan sandbox. But Pakistan is now at war with the terrorists the military and intelligence helped create and once thought they controlled. Effective options are severely limited. Military action that includes strikes on TTP safe havens across the border in Afghanistan would heighten tensions with Taliban leaders in Kabul; destabilize the border; force even more Afghans to flee to Pakistan, swelling the millions of Afghan refugees already in the country; and risk a regional conflagration.

The irony is that Khan, whose PTI looks set to win the vote if an election is held later this year (and he stays out of the clutches of the law long enough to run), could to some extent end up by reaping what he sowed. Khan has been a supporter of militant groups, and one of the reasons the militants have come back with the strength we have seen is because the PTI gave them space, Shaikh said, referring to the overt support of Khan to the victory of the Taliban in 2021. There is a feeling that the PTI has a few questions to answer, as do some sections of the military establishment.

The lack of public confidence stems from the blizzard of confusing messages from one government after another. Some militant groups, like the Taliban in Afghanistan, have been portrayed as good for foreign policy goals, while the Pakistani Taliban offshoot is an outright enemy. Other terrorist groups are bad because they threaten territorial integrity, such as those advocating independence for the natural gas-rich coastal region of Balochistan, said lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, chairman of the center’s National Democratic Movement. -leftist and leader of the Tahafuz Pashtun Movement.

Until there is a change in the Afghan policy of Pakistan, in which we say we support them for strategic interests while they support the TTP, it is impossible for the people to trust you, has Dawar said. Now that they have taken control of Afghanistan, peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the whole region is almost impossible.

The solution, he said, is to first disconnect support for the Afghan Taliban, dismantle their presence in Pakistan, exclude them completely from Pakistani territory.

Only then can you lead. If you have the will to do something, there is always a way, he says.

