FACT CHECK: FIFA giddy in search of hosts for U-20 World Cup 2023, they recall Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s speech

According to the title of this video, Fifa environment Dizzy looking for a replacement to host the U-20 Championship.

Still hot on news of Indonesia being canceled by the International Football Federation or FIFA, various issues have developed with the core of them regretting that they have “rejected” Indonesia.

Of course, the point of view is not the mainstream media or the official FIFA statement, but the videos that are “strewn” on social media.

Among other things, today (4/18/2023) what Metro Suara.com is listening to online is an upload by JAGAT.ID on YouTube social media. The title is “DIZZY LOOKING FOR A REPLACEMENT, FIFA IMAGINE JOKOWI’S SPEECH || U20 WORLD CUP”. With a vignette of the face of President Joko Widodo laughing, side by side with Gianni Infantino and bearing an inscription “JOKOWI LAUGHTER FIFA OPEN ON PILDUN U20 HOME”.

Having entered the platform for the first time in less than 24 hours, there are already 92K viewers “fascinated” by the narration posted online by this account.

In the narration, it is stated that FIFA wants to invest a lot in the football of our country.

“FIFA wants to pay special attention to our football, we should be grateful for that,” said president Joko Widodo.

Then the statement of the general president of the Indonesian Football Association or PSSI, Erick Thohir.

“My PSSI President, I only stick to black and white, until today I have not been informed of FIFA’s decision regarding the imposed sanctions,” he said. explain.

Then it was also stated in the narration that at that time sanctions were issued and passed.

Then the show scrolled to FIFA’s decision to cancel Indonesia as hosts U-20 World Cup 2023. The decision was made after a meeting with Gianni Infantino as FIFA’s top executive and PSSI general president, Erick Thohir.

FIFA’s explanation is that Indonesia will no longer be the host, without mentioning the reasons, either because several regional officials, like Ganjar Pranowo and I Wayan Koster, rejected the arrival of the national team. or the Israel U-20 national team.

According to reports, five countries are ready to replace Indonesia, namely Brazil, Bahrain, Peru, Qatar and Argentina.

EXPLANATION

The videos feature material with narration read aloud from various articles. Among other things, discuss speech President Joko Widodo and Erick Thohir were in contact with five countries that were ready to replace Indonesia’s position, and by 6:45 a.m. they had already discussed the progress of PSSI General President Erick Thohir.

There is absolutely no explanation why FIFA cares to replace Indonesia’s location as the host of the 2023 World Cup. And the sentences spoken Indonesian President Joko Widodo also unrelated to the title. In fact, the Indonesian head of state responded positively that FIFA is ready to help football in our country.

FIFA also couldn’t find any official statement regarding Indonesia’s potential replacement at the 2023 U-20 World Cup so far.

Thus, between the title and the material does not indicate a mutually related or mutually supporting condition.

CONCLUSION

Based on the content material and title, including the wrong context, that is, the original content is combined with the wrong information context.

