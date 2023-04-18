Widow of BBC’s Lisa Shaw demands answers from government after Covid vaccine led to…





Widow of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw confirms wife’s illness was induced by AstraZeneca vaccine







The government is avoiding “admission of failure”, Gareth Eve believes, as he says the government refuses to discuss the vaccine that led to the death of his wife Lisa Shaw. BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died in May 2021, three weeks after her first AstraZeneca Covid jab. Her husband Gareth Eve has taken legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca alongside 75 other people also negatively impacted by the vaccination. “Lisa was just doing like everyone else, what we were asked to do, to get vaccinated with this seemingly safe and effective vaccine,” Mr Eve told Tom Swarbrick. Gareth Eve, the widower of the BBC’s Lisa Shaw, told Tom that when he found out his late wife’s condition had been ‘induced’ by the AstraZeneca vaccine, neither he nor Mrs Shaw ‘did not realize the seriousness of what was happening”. “We certainly didn’t think it was going to end like this,” he said. “They knew it was the vaccine,” Mr Eve confirmed, relaying the moment a nurse handed him a piece of paper saying his wife’s condition was “vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia”. LEARN MORE: Matthew Wright’s furious row with caller over childhood vaccinations The bereaved husband said after an emergency CT scan it was revealed that Lisa had a brain bleed. He said that since speaking out about his wife’s death he had met people who had suffered “life-changing injuries and conditions” from taking the Oxford Covid hit. Asked why he thought the government was reluctant to tell him about AstraZeneca’s impacts, the widow said: “It’s a vaccination that was first championed by Boris Johnson. “You know it was the big British vaccination and to raise your hand and admit that maybe it wasn’t as great as they said it was is a bit of an admission of failure.” LEARN MORE: Environmental activists threaten to step up campaign if government doesn’t meet demands ahead of four-day protest dubbed ‘the big one’ He told Tom he wanted to “sit down and talk to someone notable in government [and] someone [from] AstraZeneca.” “I have questions I would like to ask them about the security information they had at the time,” he said. Gareth Eve thinks the government may have “ignored” safety information that other countries have taken into consideration. “What information did Europe see that the UK, well, I guess, had access to – the UK said ‘No, we’re going to keep giving AstraZeneca’, while others didn’t?” he wondered. Mr. Eve’s plea continued: “I just want these questions answered.”

