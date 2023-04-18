Why should global players be worried about the new release of Charm Offensive in the Xi Jinping 3.0 era?

China recently vowed retaliation against Taiwan, after a meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, with China warning the US is on a wrong and dangerous path. As a result, and with the successive intensity of US provocations towards China regarding Taiwan, China has sought to pursue a new strategy aimed at establishing a “new normal” for the Taiwanese island. China has rushed to cross the median line in the waters between Taiwan and China more than once, and the number of times its planes have hit the Taiwanese air defense zone has increased. What falls under Taiwanese sovereignty, then China is gradually seeking to take over de facto sovereignty over Taiwan’s airspace and territorial waters in view of the state of escalation between the two parties and the intervention of the United States of America on the crisis line between China and Taiwan by increasing the volume of American arms sales to Taiwan, as well as on the multiplicity of visits by American officials to the Taiwanese island, and on the invitation of Taiwanese officials and its president, Tsai Ing-wen, to visit Washington.

This new normal for Taiwan from China’s perspective poses several challenges for Taiwan and the United States of America together, in light of China’s superior military might over Taiwan’s air and sea defenses, as well as only in light of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s desire to act quickly to prevent the United States of America from entering the island. Taiwan, then cut off from the outside world by sea and air, which Taiwan and its military and defense leaders fear.

China has also confirmed that it will take resolute and strong measures to defend its national sovereignty, and there are high expectations of what China can do in the coming period to safeguard its sovereignty over Taiwan and the principle of one China, one country, two systems. Here is the first Chinese reaction, a day after the return of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen from a visit to the United States, and to meet with the Speaker of the United States House, Kevin McCarthy, was the announcement by China of several naval and military maneuvers near the Taiwan Strait. Because of what Beijing saw as a stern warning against collusion between the Taiwanese separatist forces for Taiwan independence and outside powers, and against their provocative activities. This was confirmed by the Eastern Command of China’s military operations in the Taiwan Strait, announcing the conduct of several military and naval maneuvers at the point closest to mainland China in Taiwan, which is Fujian Province in the east. of China, because it is the area facing the Taiwanese island. Chinese military operations began immediately after the meeting between the President of Taiwan and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. This was announced by the China Maritime Security Administration in Fujian Province, China.

And Beijing has threatened to retaliate in front of him if the meeting takes place between President Tsai and Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy under the one-China principle, which means official relations cannot be established. with Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. . And the Chinese diplomat warned that the meeting between the Taiwanese and American sides would damage relations between Beijing and Washington.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense has warned that the People’s Liberation Army has the desire, confidence and ability to defeat any form of outside interference and the separatist forces’ plans for Taiwan independence with the official affirmation of the Chinese side that it will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend China. sovereignty and territorial integrity. Especially in light of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s provocation to the ire of Beijing, considering Taiwan to be a de facto sovereign state, and not as part of a single mainland China and its advocated strategy and policy. by Beijing authorities.

As for Taiwan’s position on this Chinese escalation, and vice versa, that is, China’s reaction to Taiwan and American intervention in the affairs of the Taiwanese island. Confirmation from China and its ruling Communist Party on the Taiwanese-American escalation in its confrontation came with China’s release of a white document issued by Beijing in August 2022, in which it states that Taiwan is part of China and that the efforts of the Chinese Communist Party to achieve the complete unification of China are firm, and that the complete unification of China is an indispensable process. He may be arrested facing the Taiwanese, warning against American interference in Taiwanese affairs and violation of the one-country, two-system principle that governs China-Taiwan relations.

This is where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen asserted China’s independence from Taiwan’s ruling from the Beijing government and the ruling Communist Party. He cannot agree to be part of China under the principle of one country, two systems of autonomy, thus vehemently rejecting Chinese claims of sovereignty and opening the door to a deterioration of relations with Beijing. China responded by saying that reunification is inevitable and it will never tolerate the issue of Taiwan independence.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense and President Tsai Ing-wen’s plan against Chinese escalation has come against it, increasing the budget and allocations for defense spending, and the announcement by Tsai Ing-wen other alternative military and defense plans related to Taiwanese civilians, including: announcing Taiwan’s support for training civilians in non-military skills, such as defending society, first aid and information awareness. And given the heavy dependence of the Taiwanese economy on China, Beijing is considered the biggest trade and investment destination for Taiwan. Consequently, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced her plan to diversify the Taiwanese economy to make it less dependent on the Chinese market, including the start of new trade negotiations with the United States of America, in addition to the new Taiwanese effort towards trade and investment in Southeast Asia. Here, Taiwanese President Tsai has created a Ministry of Digital Affairs and supported cyber defenses to repel any possible Chinese intrusion. Tsai attempted to maneuver with China using Taiwan’s supremacy in semiconductor industry and technology. The Taiwanese president has been candid about her island’s dominance in the advanced semiconductor industry. Taiwan produces 90% of it, which it calls Silicone Shield. Thus came the Taiwanese warning to the Chinese that any war that might occur will limit and restrict semiconductor industry supplies to China.

As for the worst-case scenarios expected in the event of an escalation between all Chinese, Taiwanese and American parties that support Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence from the motherland in Beijing, here China has never ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Especially in light of Taiwan’s provocation of the one China, two systems principle, which governs China-Taipei relations, especially in light of President Tsai Ing-wen’s Taiwanese insistence that Beijing not has ever governed the island, and therefore has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million inhabitants can decide their future, which the Beijing government rejects as a whole.

If it escalates, any Taiwanese war with China will be completely unequal. As a result, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has worked to secure approval from the country’s legislature to double Taiwan’s defense budget in 2023, enabling the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense to spend more than $19 billion. dollars in defence. At a time when China is spending more than $200 billion a year on the same defense item, this has prompted calls to shift Taiwan’s defense priorities. Instead of building huge conventional equipment (planes, tanks, submarines), military experts have urged Taiwan to focus on so-called asymmetric capabilities (anti-ship weapons, surface-to-air missiles, small arms stockpiles and ammunition), which the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense considered would have benefited Ukraine to repel the invasion. Russian on it. The United States of America is trying to provoke China militarily through the Taiwanese newspaper, with the announcement by the United States Department of Defense of a military plan for Taiwan which allows the mobilization of larger civilian reserve forces, which which could increase the costs of any invasion. launched by China to a significant increase in Taiwan, in accordance with the US military strategy to support Taiwan. This US military strategy to help Taiwan confront China among defense establishments around the world is based on the bailout strategy to curb China’s expansion on the Taiwan side.

In light of Chinese officials’ repeated insistence on their vision of a subordination of the Taiwan Strait entirely to China, and with the continued pursuit of Chinese military maneuvers in the Taiwanese air defense zone and over the Taiwanese airspace in an effort to hint at a possible blockade in the future. This Chinese escalation against Taiwan is not easy for an island that imports almost all of its energy needs from abroad.

And the latest analysis remains in this context, that if a real war breaks out between China and Taiwan, it will have world-changing repercussions, including limiting separatist forces in Taiwan, and increasing the influence of the Chinese Communist Party. at home. Given Taiwan’s dominance of the semiconductor industry and turmoil in US-China trade relations, the global economy could suffer a shock far greater than that caused by the war in Ukraine. Especially in light of the worst possible scenarios, with the United States of America entering the first direct military conflict with a nuclear-armed superpower like China.

