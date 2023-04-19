Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) – AJP calls for SC investigation into Malik’s accusations





PMO or PM should tell nation whether accusations are true or false: AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan



|



Guwahati

|

Posted on 19.04.23, 04:31 Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional opposition party, said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court should take suo motu notice and order an investigation into the allegations made by former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues related to the Pulwama Massacre and corruption if the latter or the PMO fail to respond to the charges. Malik, in a recent interview with journalist Karan Thapar for The Wire, alleged that Modi silenced him by saying tum abhi chup raho when he pointed out the mistakes that led to the Pulwama massacre in which 40 members of the CRPF had lost their life on February 14, 2019. He had also said that the Prime Minister does not hate corruption very much and that he is misinformed. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said they are calling on the prime minister to respond to accusations made against him by Malik over Pulwama, and issues related to corruption, because they are related to internal security. The PMO or PM must respond to the charges. They should tell the nation whether the charges are true or false. If the PM or PMO does not respond, we will accept the allegations as true. Bhuyan added: We will wait a few more days for the response from the Prime Minister or the Prime Minister’s Office. If they don’t respond, the Supreme Court should take cognizance suo motu of Malik’s allegations and order a court-supervised investigation to uncover the truth, as it involves internal security, whether it’s Pulwama or corruption. . Congress and other opposition parties are also seeking answers from Modi on Maliks’ claims. In the interview, Malik had claimed that the Union Home Ministry had refused the CRPF’s request for planes to transport the jawans instead of sending such a large convoy by road. Malik, who retired as governor of Meghalaya on October 3 last year, said he called Modi after the attack on the CRPF convoy to tell him that the blame for the massacre lay with his own failings of the Center. If we had given planes, this would not have happened, Malik had said. Malik, then governor of Jammu and Kashmir, claimed that Modi asked him to be quiet. Tum abhi chup raho (You shut up now), Modi reportedly told him.

