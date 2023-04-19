Court issues bail warrant for Imran





ISLAMABAD:

A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued another bail warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan in the case where the former prime minister threatened a woman judge during a public speech.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi informed magistrate Malik Aman that the court had summoned Imran in person and pointed out that his request for exemption had been rejected.

The prosecutor urged the court to issue a non-releasable arrest warrant, as releasable warrants had been issued in the past. He wondered if other defendants had received the same treatment as Imran.

Abbasi said appeals were filed on the former prime minister’s behalf for the warrants, but he did not appear in court in person.

Imran’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told the session court that several bail applications in various cases were pending in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He argued that the PTI chief could not walk properly due to the gunshot wound to his leg, and added that the court had to ensure his safety.

The judge said Imran’s request to be excused from appearing in court had been denied, to which the lawyer said a new plea should be entered.

The report on the execution of the warrant was submitted to the court, with Imran’s lawyer, Ali Bhukhari, advising the court that Imran no longer resided in Bani Gala and that his warrants should instead be served at his residence in Zaman Park .

Later, the lawyers also filed a request for Imran’s exemption from today’s hearing.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued a bail warrant for Imran and ordered the head of the PTI to submit bonds worth 20,000 rupees.

The court further ordered the relevant authorities to send the warrant to Zaman Park. The hearing was adjourned to May 25.

The case against the former prime minister was filed on August 20, 2022 at Margalla police station in the federal capital following his remarks at a rally at F9 Park where he warned the district judge and additional session Zeba Chaudhry and senior police officials disastrous consequences. for what he called their “one-sided” attitude towards his party.

Imran alleged that Judge Zeba knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill had been tortured, but she did not release him on bail. The former prime minister was convicted in a terrorism case on a complaint by Islamabad Magistrate Saddar Ali Javed for threatening the judge with extra sessions.

