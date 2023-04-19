Trump returns to Instagram to market his NFT trading cards





Donald Trump marked his return to Instagram after more than two years with posts promoting his line of NFT trading cards.

The former president, who was previously suspended from Meta’s social media services following the Jan. 6 riot, celebrated his first post in 118 weeks by announcing a “SERIES 2” of his digital cards.

The NFTs, which launched as a “major announcement” in December, portray the 76-year-old as a cartoon cowboy, sheriff, race car driver and in other fantastical outfits.

The first round of NFTs featured 45,000 cards, which sold out in one day and reportedly earned over $4 million, according to their promotional website.

“I am pleased to inform you that due to the great success of my previously released DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing this again,” Trump wrote on Instagram along with a $99 NFT of him holding the Liberty Bell.

In his second post, which was an NFT of him as a superhero, the former president wrote, “I hope everyone notices, and I’m sure fake news won’t, that I leaves the price of trading cards the same as last time, even though they sell out MANY TIMES MORE (That’s called the MARKET!), and sold out almost immediately, because I want my fans and my supporters make money and have fun doing it.

“I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, and I think it would still have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to do that. I WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY CREDIT ‘NICE GUY’?

As with the first series, the latest promotion also promises that anyone who purchases 47 of the digital trading cards will receive an invitation to dine with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The first 50 customers who purchase 100 of the NFTs will receive a very unique card and attend a gala at Trump’s home in Florida.

At least 115 customers were eligible for the dinner when the cards first ran, and about 17 more purchased at least 100, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Although the NFT venture proved to be a financial success for the former president, it was widely mocked by critics.

Mike DuHaime, a GOP strategist, called the new stampede by former presidents an embarrassment.

It just seems humiliating and beneath him to shove action figure trading cards of himself, DuHaime told the Journal. He was a billionaire celebrity president and real estate developer, and now he’s selling pictures of himself for $100.

