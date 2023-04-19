What are China’s so-called “overseas secret police stations”?





BEIJING (AP) New York police have arrested two men for allegedly setting up a secret police station for a Chinese provincial police agency to collect information on opponents of the ruling Communist Party.

Such offices have been reported in North America, Europe and other countries where Chinese communities include Communist Party critics who have family or business contacts in China. China denies they are police stations, saying they exist primarily to provide services to citizens such as driving license renewals.

Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has waged an anti-corruption campaign that has also targeted critics of his regime at home and abroad, while seeking to oust those accused of financial crimes . Monday’s arrests in New York come with charges against 34 Chinese National Police officers in China for using social media to harass party critics in the United States, authorities said Monday. Below is an overview of allegations that China runs secret police stations overseas and the backlash they have faced. WHAT’S THE LATEST IN THE NEW YORK AFFAIR? The two arrested men were acting under the direction and control of a Chinese government official, the Justice Ministry said in a statement Monday. The arrests of the men, identified as Harry Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan, both US citizens, are the first of their kind anywhere in the world. The two did not register with the Justice Department as agents of a foreign government, U.S. law enforcement officials said. And while the office has performed some services such as helping Chinese citizens renew their Chinese driver’s licenses, it has also performed a more sinister function, including helping the Chinese government locate a Chinese-born pro-democracy activist. living in California and threatening a fugitive that police wanted to return to China, officials said. WHAT ARE OFFICES USED FOR? On Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said there were no overseas police stations and accused the United States of defamation and political manipulation. China’s Foreign Ministry says it operates the overseas centers to help citizens with bureaucratic tasks, such as renewing driving licenses, which are usually done at police stations in China. But the Spanish non-governmental group Safeguard Defenders accused Chinese police of using the offices to spy on critics abroad and to harass or threaten citizens and non-citizens in a report published last year. A Chinese official claimed last year that 210,000 fraud suspects had been persuaded to return to China in 2021 as part of a crackdown on phone scams, although researchers wrote that not all were charged with crimes . Countries like Canada and Ireland have asked China to shut down these stations or have opened their own investigations following the Safeguard Defenders report. According to New York prosecutors, the New York station was operated by the Fuzhou branch of the Ministry of Public Security; they wrote that he had no authority to operate there and was in violation of U.S. law and national sovereignty. HOW WILL THE INQUIRY AFFECT US-CHINA RELATIONS? Sino-US political relations are at an all-time low. In February, the United States canceled a visit by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Beijing amid a furor over a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States. Suspicion of China is one of the few areas where the Democratic and Republican parties find common ground, and accusations of illegal Chinese police stations will likely galvanize ban sentiment from Chinese brands such as Huawei and TikTok. Countries are bound by international treaty to notify each other of when and where they operate their diplomatic missions. It is unclear whether China will seek the release of the two men arrested in the United States, who are both American citizens. China has in the past been accused of hostage diplomacy, including imprisoning two Canadian nationals for the detention of a senior executive of electronics giant Huawei. WHERE ELSE DOES CHINA HAVE SIMILAR OFFICES? In a February 2002 press release, the Fujian provincial government said it had established an initial batch of 30 overseas Fuzhou Police service stations on five continents. The province has traditionally sent waves of migrants to Southeast Asia, North America, Australia and Europe. Dozens of service desks Safeguard Defenders estimates more than 100 have been reported worldwide, from Canada to New Zealand. Some are based in embassies, while others have operated out of malls frequented by members of the Chinese diaspora. In Italy, Chinese police reached an agreement with the government in 2016 to carry out joint patrols with local police to help Chinese-speaking tourists. Italy ended the program last year following the Safeguard Defenders report.

