Why I wrote a play about Dominic Cummings





Writing plays about living beings can be a double-edged sword. In terms of marketing, it’s a dream. Audiences enjoy seeing familiar events and personalities portrayed on stage, which guarantees a high level of interest. But the characters that get the most attention are often morally questionable or downright repugnant. Thus, a successful piece on the news is necessarily populated by cheaters, rotters, liars and scoundrels. That does not bother me. I started to write Dom the game after chatting with director Michael Kingsbury about the most controversial hateful figures in British politics. One name kept coming up, Dominic Cummings, which seemed an ideal subject for a satire. So I got to work.

The play opened at the White Bear Theater in July 2022 and moved to The Other Palace, Westminster, last February. After a sold-out run, it moves to the Theater Royal Windsor, where it runs until April 29. Dom has been demonized for years as a dangerous anarchist, a cunning manipulator of polling statistics, and a successful campaigner who uses questionable methods to get the result he wants. I wanted to bring some nuances and subtleties to this demonic caricature so I looked at the aspects of his character that could attract admiration. Cummings hated the slow and corrupt culture of Whitehall and he set out to overhaul the civil service from the ground up. Few of us would oppose this ambition. He argued that all government policy should be based on data science (a fancy term for facts and evidence) rather than the biases of ministers. Another laudable goal. And he wanted to create a first stop of the British space program, the moon. On paper it sounds crazy, but why shouldn’t Britain aim for the stars? The play also touches on Doms’ more controversial moments, his trip to Barnard Castle and his infamous 350m for the NHS slogan on the Brexit bus. In the play, Cummings is portrayed as an arrogant and defiant figure who refuses to apologize for anything. He even rejects the label of evil genius slapped by his enemies. I’m no genius, he tells the audience. Everyone is thick. Let’s put it the right way. Crucial to Cummings’ story is his pact with Boris Johnson which ended with his sacking from Downing Street in November 2020. But Johnson is a much harder figure to satirize than Cummings because his vices are so well known. For decades we have watched the antics of the clumsy clown, the greased piglet, the shameless adulterer, the absent father, the unscrupulous thief and the serial fraudster of truth and facts. To give these well-worn qualities a new direction, I decided to dramatize Johnson’s opening year as prime minister when he was caught between two powerful but irresponsible campaigners. On the one hand, Cummings was pushing for reform of the machinery of government and at the same time he was faced with calls from Carrie Johnson to embrace a tougher green agenda. In the play, we see Johnson torn between these irreconcilable opposites. And he responds, in character, by constantly lying, twisting the truth, and doing everything he can to preserve the one thing that matters to him: power. So while Johnson’s playbook is familiar, the narrative setting offers a new perspective on his moral flaws. Some politicians don’t need satirical propellants to make them look ridiculous. Theresa May has a cameo role in which she reenacts her Abba moment during the Tory conference in 2018. The music starts and she waltzes on stage, dancing and dancing like a disco diva. The crowd loves it even though that’s not an exaggeration. That’s just what Ms. May did. Likewise, our Tony Blair impersonator recites lines uttered by Blair in 1998 as he announced the Good Friday Agreement: It’s not the day for soundbites but I feel the hand of history on our shoulder . His speech of self-satisfaction always arouses a great burst of laughter. Some hate figures are so well known that audiences can get ahead of the storyline. I wrote a small role for Prince Andrew as a boo-hiss villain who sympathizes with Prince Harry’s plight. It’s no fun being the second son, says Andrew. !No proper role in life To which a heckler added, no sweat glands either. And he won a round of applause. I thank this anonymous contributor. A free line. And a free laugh every night. Dom the Play is at the Theater Royal Windsor, April 19-29. More details can be found here.

