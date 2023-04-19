Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney a ‘born loser’





Former President Trump on Tuesday slammed his former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and hit out at him for accepting a job last year as a CBS News contributor.

“He was ‘acting’ chief of staff because I would never have named him permanent,” Trump said of Mulvaney in a post on his Truth Social page, disparaging his former senior aide as “maybe dumbest person” working in the White House during his administration.

“Just a ‘backbencher,’ who once gave a press conference that was legendaryly bad, he’s now with CBS Fake News, and should be grateful to the man who made him ‘famous.’ “, said Trump. “That guy wasn’t charismatic, a born loser. No wonder they had no grades!”

Mulvaney was hired as a CBS News contributor over a year ago. Trump’s criticism of his former acting chief of staff, who also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget, appears to contradict claims he made to the Washington Post ahead of the 2016 election. hire “only the best and most serious people”. .”

The Republican resigned as the administration’s special envoy for Northern Ireland after the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and was openly critical of the former president.

Indiana lawmakers introduce bill to fund voluntary teacher training on handguns Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is 'a fool' after Carlson interview

Trump is running to take over the Oval Office in 2024, but Mulvaney said ahead of Trump’s campaign launch last year that he hoped the former president would not secure the GOP nomination. He also predicted that the party would leave Trump.

Before Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in a Manhattan case earlier this month, Mulvaney said he believed it was “inevitable” that the former president would be indicted.

“The left wants to see him parade in his orange jumpsuit and the right wants to see him arrested because they think it will show that this has always been a political witch hunt,” he said last month.

