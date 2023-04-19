President Jokowi receives a visit from the Czech Prime Minister





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a courtesy visit from Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, city of Bogor, West Java Province on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Czech Prime Minister arrived around 4:10 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) and was received by the Indonesian President in the courtyard of the palace. Jokowi invited Fiala to fill in the guestbook and enter the veranda room, before planting a camphor tree (Dryobalanops lanceolata) in the backyard of the palace. They also toured Bogor Botanical Gardens in a golf cart, which was driven by Jokowi for about 15 minutes. The two Heads of State and their entourage also held a bilateral meeting. Fiala’s visit followed a bilateral meeting with Jokowi in Brussels, Belgium, on December 14, 2022. At the time, they discussed several cooperation issues regarding economy, defense and strategic industry, as well as the Indo-Pacific region. Widodo stressed the importance of accelerating the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union (IEU-CEPA) and the realization of investment plans of Czech investors in Indonesia. During the bilateral meeting in Brussels, he also welcomed the Czech participation in the Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum, a defense technology exhibition organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense from November 2 to 5, 2022 in Jakarta. He stressed the importance of increasing strategic cooperation between defense and industry through joint production, technology transfer, as well as investment for the development of defense manufacturing industry. Furthermore, he invited the government of the Czech Republic to participate in the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum (AIPIF), which is to be held in Jakarta from September 6-7, 2023. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Jokowi and German Olaf Scholz agree to create an economic committee Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

