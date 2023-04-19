BBC chairs poised stance on grim findings of draft report





Richard Sharp’s future as BBC chairman hung in the balance on Tuesday night after it emerged he had been shown the grim draft findings of a report into his appointment. A person briefed on the draft findings by Adam Heppinstall KC said the criticism made it likely but not certain Sharp would have to step down as BBC chairman. He has held the position since February 2021. Heppinstall was tasked in February by the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner to oversee an investigation into the selection process by which Sharp was given the role. A report released that month by the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee found that Sharp had made significant errors of judgment in failing to disclose his role in a personal loan to Boris Johnson, Prime Minister at the time, up to 800,000. According to several people briefed on Heppinstall’s draft report, it is nearing completion. One said the content was dark reading for Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and friend of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. They said Sharp was made aware of the allegations against him as part of the Maxwellization process, whereby people about to be criticized in a public report are shown the criticisms in advance to allow them to respond. . Richard may decide to jump before he is pushed, a person briefed on the draft report said. It’s difficult for him. He looks for ways to justify his behavior. It seems likely but not certain that he will have to leave. Collateral for the loan to Johnson was provided by Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and Johnson’s distant cousin. Sharp said he put Blyth, who had approached him with a view to helping Johnson, in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and the UK’s top civil servant, but only to make sure the due process was followed. People familiar with the reporting schedules said it was now likely to be released next week rather than this week. One such person pointed out that Sharp had already stayed in his role despite criticism from former BBC greats and cross-party committee MPs. Its role is partly to maintain and protect the independence of the BBC. The Cabinet Offices governance code on public appointments states: All potential conflicts of interest and how they might be managed should be discussed with someone during the interview. The BBC declined to comment. A spokesman for Richard Sharp declined to comment.

