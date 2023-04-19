Turkey’s largest warship has become Erdogan’s propaganda tool in the election campaign

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

One of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s electoral strategies is to show voters that Turkey is getting stronger by promoting locally made defense industry products. The TGC Anadolu, which Erdogan repeatedly describes as an aircraft carrier but is in fact a multipurpose amphibious assault ship, has become the latest flagship of his election propaganda. In accordance with its instructions given during the ceremony in which Anadolu was handed over to the Turkish Naval Forces Command on April 10, the ship is currently on display in Istanbul and open to the public.

Pro-Erdogan media also insist the ship is Turkey’s first and only aircraft carrier. In some publications they claim that the ship is the world’s first military drone carrier.

TCG Anadolu is the largest ship in the Turkish Navy with a length of 231 meters, a width of 32 meters and a displacement of 27,436 tons. The vessel will have a top speed of 20.5 knots and a range of 9,000 nautical miles when fully loaded. Construction of the vessel began in April 2016 and the keel was laid in February 2018. The vessel will perform tasks such as military combat and humanitarian relief operations. In addition, it will serve as the command center and the new flagship of the navy. TCG Anadolu was designed by the Spanish Navantia and built at the Sedef shipyard in Türkiye. Acceptance tests at sea began last June.

However, according to some experts, the ship is neither the first ship in the world on which drones are deployed nor an aircraft carrier. They even point out that many critical tests have not yet been completed. In order for the Erdogan government to put on a show before the elections, the ship was activated before the end of the acceptance tests, which may cause serious problems.

According to former Major Engin Bker, sea acceptance trials, which are the final stage of the ship’s construction, last up to a year.

“This process aims to certify that all systems and equipment involved in the construction of the vessel are working properly, that all safety standards are met and are at a level to meet operational requirements,” Engin wrote in his personal blog.

Bker claims that the commissioning of the ship was rushed, considering that the navy is not ready for the use, escort and protection of Anadolu, given the number of personnel, the level of training and the current naval combat elements.

“After the early commissioning, it is possible to encounter many different problems during its maintenance and use,” adds Bker.

Another expert who says the ship is not ready yet is former naval officer Fatih Yurtsever, who points out that if the ship was ready, it should have been used for humanitarian purposes during the earthquakes that struck. southern and southeastern Turkey in February.

If the TCG Anadolu had to be delivered urgently for military reasons, it should have been done after the earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6. With its carrying capacity and medical capabilities, the TCG Anadolu could have been effectively deployed in humanitarian aid operations to assist earthquake victims. immediately after the disaster, Yurtsever writing.

In the meantime, the Anadolu has been open to the public, anchoring at Sarayburnu port in Istanbul on Monday. The ship, which will be available for tours until April 23, will then cross the Bosphorus, allowing people who were unable to visit the ship to see it.

Erdogan made harsh references to opposition parties in Afyon, where he went to campaign yesterday, mentioning Anadolu.

Claiming that domestic production has reached 80% of total defense industry output, Erdogan said the opposition became furious when they saw TCG Anadolu.

The presidency also distributed photos of the indigenous fighter jet which completed test drives last month. He also announced that two domestically produced Altay tanks will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. However, the information not shared with the public is that the tanks are only prototypes for TSK testing, fitted with Korean engines, and the factory that will produce the tank has yet to be built.