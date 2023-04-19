Politics
Why does the government have to treat us with such contempt?
The House of Commons Privileges Committee is still deliberating whether Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament, but, regardless, the norm now appears to be for members of the Government to mislead at both Parliament and the public. It seems they look down on voters, both inside the Palace of Westminster and around the country.
Take Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, assuring the nation that the 2pm Easter delays in Dover for future holidaymakers had nothing to do with Brexit. No, I don’t think it’s fair to say it was a negative effect of Brexit, she claimed. Tour operators, who should know, disagree Belmond, the company that runs the Orient Express, has decided to forego starting the glamorous trip to the UK due to delays at Dover. He squarely blames Brexit.
Even Micky Mouse would realize that an increased level of checks on passengers crossing the Channel would equate to longer queues, which is why the Eurostar service from London direct to Disneyland Paris is also cancelled. Yet Braverman has as little respect for the facts as she has for the electorate.
Johnson assured us that Brexit would not result in any onerous changes to border controls that would affect Northern Ireland. He was obviously clear then that this couldn’t be true, but that didn’t stop him from making this claim repeatedly. The need for the new Windsor framework for the province is an acknowledgment that the former prime minister would say whatever he felt was necessary to help push through his Brexit deal. The truth just wasn’t relevant.
Do these politicians really think we are gullible enough to be fooled by their nonsense? Rishi Sunak, despite pledging in his maiden speech as prime minister to lead the government with integrity, professionalism and responsibility, nevertheless seems willing to try to sell snake oil to the nation. His latest attempt to repackage his enthusiasm for math into a new initiative was ridiculous: A policy for teaching math to children fell flat when he announced it three months ago due to a massive shortage of qualified math teachers. Did he really expect us to be more excited this time around just because he phrased it a little differently, even though the teacher shortage hasn’t noticeably changed?
Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, was tasked with selling the policy to the media of the day, but was met with what one might politely call some skepticism. The fact that teachers are among the many public sector workers currently going on strike over the insulting pay raise offered to them did not help Keegans’ presentation. But she had her script and she stuck to it.
When ministers venture off-script, the contempt in which they hold the public can be even more evident. In February, more than a few jaws dropped in parliament when the environment secretary, Thrse Coffey told MPs that people facing difficulty feeding their families due to soaring food prices should work longer. Alternatively, Coffey suggested these unfortunates should consider upskilling so they can get better-paying jobs.
Now, that’s the kind of helpful suggestion destined to be very welcome by a hungry, exhausted person trying to earn minimum wage.
Parliament, too, is treated with contempt by the government. Its penchant for delegated legislation, effectively keeping power as close to its executive as possible, attempts to reduce parliamentary involvement in many major policy areas. Far from restoring parliamentary sovereignty in the wake of Brexit, he seems determined to neutralize parliaments’ ability to hold government in check. Whether it is drastic changes to the law on demonstrations or a bill to limit strikes in certain sectors, the aim is increasingly to legislate with few details, leaving ministers the care to fill in the gaps as they see fit.
It’s dangerous at the best of times, but potentially toxic if there was an unsavory government in power, perish the idea!
A particularly blatant insult to Parliament involves the Withheld European Law Bill, a piece of legislation which aims to light a bonfire of EU secondary legislation by the end of this year. Given that there are over 4,000 such laws (at last count), the deadline is absurd. Opponents of the bill include the business community, which hates the uncertainty it creates and the damage its mere existence is sure to inflict on sales.
That did not stop the government from getting down to business and the House of Commons, in its usual fashion, from allowing the huge Conservative majority to vote. (Given the lack of scrutiny of most bills in the House of Commons, it’s possible to understand why ministers don’t show much respect for their backbench colleagues!)
But the Lords are different. He is reviewing the legislation and is determined to fight the Retained EU Legislation Bill. We had prepared for report stage, which was to begin this week. Yet, during the Easter recess, the government quietly withdrew the bill from the parliamentary calendar. There was no explanation and the government spokesman continued to tell the media that ministers remained committed to the bill. But Parliament said nothing. It’s really contemptuous!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/politics/61060/why-must-the-government-treat-us-with-such-contempt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- UK Cryptocurrency Regulations Are Moving Fast, Says Coinbase CEO
- Silver Airways will remain at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Baseball rallies for 10-8 victory over Youngstown State
- Coachella Fashion Trends 2023: Space Cowboy, Disco, Boho
- HOYA Group PENTAX Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd. Wins Endoscopy Product Innovation of the Year Award at Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023
- Parking Garage Collapses: ‘Like an Earthquake’: New York City Parking Garage Collapses; One dead and five wounded – The Economic Times Video
- Amanda Seyfried’s daughter could follow in her footsteps | Entertainment
- Google staff say the company has been cutting perks for years
- What to expect with the staging for Nawaz Sharif’s return
- Follow President Jokowi, Mayor and Deputy Mayor Do not hold an open day – Malang City Government
- HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES release their first live version of ‘My Generation’
- WTT champions Macau. LiveStream, Broadcast / Table Tennis. WTT / Apr 19 / Live TV