Why does the government have to treat us with such contempt?

The House of Commons Privileges Committee is still deliberating whether Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament, but, regardless, the norm now appears to be for members of the Government to mislead at both Parliament and the public. It seems they look down on voters, both inside the Palace of Westminster and around the country.

Take Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, assuring the nation that the 2pm Easter delays in Dover for future holidaymakers had nothing to do with Brexit. No, I don’t think it’s fair to say it was a negative effect of Brexit, she claimed. Tour operators, who should know, disagree Belmond, the company that runs the Orient Express, has decided to forego starting the glamorous trip to the UK due to delays at Dover. He squarely blames Brexit.

Even Micky Mouse would realize that an increased level of checks on passengers crossing the Channel would equate to longer queues, which is why the Eurostar service from London direct to Disneyland Paris is also cancelled. Yet Braverman has as little respect for the facts as she has for the electorate.

Johnson assured us that Brexit would not result in any onerous changes to border controls that would affect Northern Ireland. He was obviously clear then that this couldn’t be true, but that didn’t stop him from making this claim repeatedly. The need for the new Windsor framework for the province is an acknowledgment that the former prime minister would say whatever he felt was necessary to help push through his Brexit deal. The truth just wasn’t relevant.

Do these politicians really think we are gullible enough to be fooled by their nonsense? Rishi Sunak, despite pledging in his maiden speech as prime minister to lead the government with integrity, professionalism and responsibility, nevertheless seems willing to try to sell snake oil to the nation. His latest attempt to repackage his enthusiasm for math into a new initiative was ridiculous: A policy for teaching math to children fell flat when he announced it three months ago due to a massive shortage of qualified math teachers. Did he really expect us to be more excited this time around just because he phrased it a little differently, even though the teacher shortage hasn’t noticeably changed?

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, was tasked with selling the policy to the media of the day, but was met with what one might politely call some skepticism. The fact that teachers are among the many public sector workers currently going on strike over the insulting pay raise offered to them did not help Keegans’ presentation. But she had her script and she stuck to it.

When ministers venture off-script, the contempt in which they hold the public can be even more evident. In February, more than a few jaws dropped in parliament when the environment secretary, Thrse Coffey told MPs that people facing difficulty feeding their families due to soaring food prices should work longer. Alternatively, Coffey suggested these unfortunates should consider upskilling so they can get better-paying jobs.

Now, that’s the kind of helpful suggestion destined to be very welcome by a hungry, exhausted person trying to earn minimum wage.

Parliament, too, is treated with contempt by the government. Its penchant for delegated legislation, effectively keeping power as close to its executive as possible, attempts to reduce parliamentary involvement in many major policy areas. Far from restoring parliamentary sovereignty in the wake of Brexit, he seems determined to neutralize parliaments’ ability to hold government in check. Whether it is drastic changes to the law on demonstrations or a bill to limit strikes in certain sectors, the aim is increasingly to legislate with few details, leaving ministers the care to fill in the gaps as they see fit.

It’s dangerous at the best of times, but potentially toxic if there was an unsavory government in power, perish the idea!

A particularly blatant insult to Parliament involves the Withheld European Law Bill, a piece of legislation which aims to light a bonfire of EU secondary legislation by the end of this year. Given that there are over 4,000 such laws (at last count), the deadline is absurd. Opponents of the bill include the business community, which hates the uncertainty it creates and the damage its mere existence is sure to inflict on sales.

That did not stop the government from getting down to business and the House of Commons, in its usual fashion, from allowing the huge Conservative majority to vote. (Given the lack of scrutiny of most bills in the House of Commons, it’s possible to understand why ministers don’t show much respect for their backbench colleagues!)

But the Lords are different. He is reviewing the legislation and is determined to fight the Retained EU Legislation Bill. We had prepared for report stage, which was to begin this week. Yet, during the Easter recess, the government quietly withdrew the bill from the parliamentary calendar. There was no explanation and the government spokesman continued to tell the media that ministers remained committed to the bill. But Parliament said nothing. It’s really contemptuous!