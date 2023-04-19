Donald Trump Is Returning To Instagram And It’s Even Stranger Than You Think





Donald Trump made another bizarre take on his followers’ money when he returned to Instagram on Tuesday for the first time since the fallout from the January 6, 2021 riots.

Posted for the first time in 15 months, the former president unveiled his second NFT trading card game and their ostentatious artwork.

Trump’s ego was on display as he carried the 2,080-pound Liberty Bell on a single card. Another showed the politician in a superhero costume, with an American flag cape and, inexplicably, a boxing belt that said Trump Champion.

Online, the 2024 Republican frontrunner congratulated himself for not raising the price of collectibles, which retail for $99.

I hope everyone notices, and I’m sure fake news won’t, that I’m leaving the trading card price the same as last time, he wrote, noting that he wants fans and supporters to make money and have fun doing it.

I could have raised the price MUCH HIGHER, and I believe it still would have sold well, with a lot more money for me, but I didn’t choose to do that, he continued. .

Ending with another grievance, Trump wondered, won’t I be given credit for a nice boy?

Although the cards looked comical, Trump might be the one laughing all the way to the bank.

Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday.

Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday.

His first collection of NFT trading cards, which came out in December 2022, reportedly sold out in less than a day, with CNET reporting that Trump and partner company NFT INT earned $4.45 million in the first 12 hours.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the lowest resale price for a Trump card on the OpenSea NFT Marketplace was around $200.

Shoppers who buy 47 cards (a nod to his dreams of being the 47th POTUS) will also be entered into a raffle to win a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The opportunity however comes with a price tag of $4,653.

Trump’s return to Instagram is a surprise. After being banned from Twitter following the Capitol riots, Trump shunned mainstream social media in favor of his own Truth Social platform.

The story continues

Reacting to news of his indictment in New York earlier this month, he shared, This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/donald-trump-returns-instagram-even-224042925.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related