Civil coalition urges Jokowi to end combat operation in Papua





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Civil Security Reform Coalition has urged President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to end the military combat operation implemented by Indonesian military commander Admiral Yudo Margono. This status boost was achieved following an attack by the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) which killed one soldier. According to the coalition, the death of the soldier has left many parties with deep grief. However, he hoped the incident would become a valuable lesson for the President and the House of Representatives (DPR) to assess the militaristic security approach that has been executed from afar in Papua. “This is not the only incident. Previously, the National Police Chief (Polri) released data that 22 TNI-Polri personnel have died from 2022 to present,” the statement said. coalition press that Tempo received Tuesday, April 18. The Civilian Coalition for Security Reform consists of various NGOs viz. KontraS, Imparsial, LBH Pers, ICW, LBH Masyarakat, ELSAM, HRWG, National PBHI, ICJR, YLBHI, LBH Jakarta, LBH Malang, WALHI, Setara Institute, Defacto Forum, AJI Jakarta, Public Virtue Institute, Centra Initiative, Amnesty International Indonesia , LBH Papua Nabire Justice and LBH Papua. According to the Coalition, the militaristic approach to security has so far presented a direct and indirect impact on the occurrence of violence and human rights violations against the populations of the region. Indeed, violence involving the security forces leads to the practice of impunity, that is to say that it cannot be punished. “Law enforcement to break the chain of impunity is crucial to prevent the recurrence of violence by security forces against civilians in Papua,” the Coalition stressed. The Coalition therefore encouraged an assessment of the militaristic security approach to begin immediately with efforts to reorganize the force levels of military troops. The Coalition found indications that the increase in the number of troops deployed to the region was increasingly disproportionate, in line with the continued expansion of organic structures and the sending of non-organic troops from outside the province. According to Imparsial, the number of troops in Papua, drawn from both organic and non-organic elements, was estimated at 16,900, consisting of 13,900 organic troops and 3,000 non-organic troops or units with combat qualifications. In terms of legality and liability, the involvement of the TNI in dealing with Papua also raises many issues and does not comply with Section 7(3) of the TNI Act. “Based on Imparsial’s investigation, the government has never issued a written policy regarding the deployment of TNI troops to Papua until now. Thus, from a legal perspective, the involvement of the army can be called illegal,” the Coalition argued. The Civil Coalition also called on the government of Jokowi and the TPNPB-OPM to open equal and dignified spaces for dialogue, to proceed with a ceasefire and an immediate cessation of hostilities to avoid further casualties, as well as to explore humanitarian pauses to allow for the treatment of refugees and political prisoners. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editors Choice: Civil coalition urges government to release Kiwi pilot in Papua through peaceful dialogue Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1716678/civil-coalition-urges-jokowi-to-end-combat-operation-in-papua The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related