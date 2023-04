Florida Republican Greg Steube backs Trump for president

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced Monday that he would support former President Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign amid Trump’s recent legal woes.

Steube made the announcement during a Newsmax appearance on Monday, saying he believed Trump was the only person who could fix the “disastrous policies of the Biden administration” and added that: “the type of things that happen are produced under the Biden administration would This never happened under President Trump.

“We need to write down all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that are happening in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that America’s premier program stands for, and that’s a Donald Trump person.” , Steube said while appearing on Newsmax.

“He is widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida and I am honored to add my support to the long list of supporters for President Trump,” Steube added.

Steube’s remarks come as Trump also earned two endorsements from Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty (R) and Marsha Blackburn (R) on Monday, joining at least half a dozen other Republican senators who have thrown their support behind Trump’s third presidential campaign.

Steube also joins the more than three dozen House members who have publicly endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign.

Steube is one of the few Florida GOP lawmakers to support Trump rather than state Governor Ron DeSantis (R), who has yet to announce his own White House candidacy.

DeSantis is considered one of the GOP’s main rivals to Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. his state’s legislative session.

Biden, Leading Democrats Call on GOP to Introduce ‘Clean’ Debt Limit Bill; hold separate McCarthy budget talks to address Israel’s Knesset

Former President Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate last November, became the first-ever current or former US president to be criminally charged after being indicted in New York earlier this month .

Trump has been indicted over a six-figure payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to silence his allegations that the two had an affair, which Trump denies.

Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan, pleaded not guilty to all counts against him during his arraignment.

