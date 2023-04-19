Politics
French Trade Minister visits UK after post-Brexit setback | France
France’s foreign trade minister will travel to London on Wednesday in what is being hailed in Paris as a return to business as usual between the two countries following Brexit and cross-Channel tensions over Boris Johnson’s leadership.
It will be Olivier Becht’s first official visit to the UK since his appointment last year and comes after a warmer relationship was reported with the meeting of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris last month.
Speaking ahead of his visit on relations between the two countries, Becht said there had been a change in mentality: From a commercial point of view, relations between France and the United Kingdom have always been quite active. There was a hiccup after Brexit and there were a number of tensions with Boris Johnson’s government, but we have moved on.
Compared to the government of Boris Johnson, we can see that there has been a change of crazy dad [frame of mind] and a new will to continue doing business together.
We are neighbors and allies and we know that we face the same challenges today. If we want to withstand economic and political competition from China, and if we want to have European autonomy and not depend on the United States and even if the United Kingdom is not part of the EU, I am sure that he has the same objectives that we must remain strong partners.
As well as a working lunch in London with UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Becht will meet with directors of the City’s major banking and financial institutions.
He will seek to reassure investors that Macron’s manifesto reform agenda will continue despite his government’s lack of a parliamentary majority and three months of strikes, blockades and sometimes violent clashes between police and protesters. about the disputed pension bill.
People who think France is burning came to that conclusion after watching three images on television, Becht said.
The reality is that these fires are mostly confined to locations in Paris. From time to time in France we have industrial movements which are part of our history. But this is not a revolution. It is not because there are demonstrations that there is a revolution.
He added: Sooner or later, the protests will stop; there will be a dialogue. We’ll move on to the next project and we’ll build.
Sunak and Macron met in Paris on March 10 in what was seen as a bridge-building summit after years of Brexit-related tensions and outbreaks of Anglo-French political sniping. It was the first Franco-British summit in five years after the turbulent terms of Johnson and Liz Truss.
Becht said his visit followed that meeting and the Windsor Framework, the post-Brexit legal agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom adopted by Parliament in March and aimed at tackling the problem of the movement of goods between the single market and the United Kingdom via Northern Ireland.
At the Paris Summit, our two countries reaffirmed their willingness to cooperate and I am going to the UK to further strengthen these economic, trade and industrial ties, Becht said.
This is the message that I will convey to Kemi Badenoch and it is in the context of the Windsor framework and a new desire by the United Kingdom to renew constructive relations with the European Union in financial and economic matters.
While France recorded a record public trade deficit of 164 billion (145 billion) last year, the country’s financial services have increased thanks to Brexit relocations. French trade with the UK fell by 20% between 2019 and 2020 under the combined effect of Brexit and the pandemic, but reached a record 63.3 billion in 2022.
Becht said the latest figures showed France remained the UK’s eighth-largest customer and sixth-largest supplier and Britain remained the third-largest investor in France.
He will also visit the Lycée français and the University College London Center for Artificial Intelligence, where a joint team of British and French researchers is engaged in an international partnership.
We are two peoples with a history that has often been difficult, but we are resilient people, Becht said.
We have always had tough challenges, and Brexit is one for the British people, but we have always overcome the challenges we faced and emerged stronger. And I think it will be the same this time for our two countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/19/french-trade-minister-to-visit-uk-after-post-brexit-hiccup-olivier-becht
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google Home speeds up camera feed, adds Wear OS images
- COVID-19 may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, especially for those who have been in the ICU
- The European Union demanded from the Xi Jinping regime the immediate release of two Chinese human rights activists
- Police case against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for threatening woman at Mumbai gym
- Here’s how a moving company is helping Sioux Falls women ‘dress for success’
- Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York on June 26th
- Continuous glucose monitoring; genetic testing for hypothyroidism
- Now total fascism prevails: Imran Khan reacts to cases, kidnapping of his party workers
- Donald Trump NFT ‘Trading Cards’ Returns for Second Round
- Jake Gyllenhaal “did a lot of sourdough” during lockdown | Entertainment
- Vols’ projected 2023 football win total, percentage odds for CFP
- Companies back hydrogen trials to accelerate net-zero ambitions