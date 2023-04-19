French Trade Minister visits UK after post-Brexit setback | France

France’s foreign trade minister will travel to London on Wednesday in what is being hailed in Paris as a return to business as usual between the two countries following Brexit and cross-Channel tensions over Boris Johnson’s leadership.

It will be Olivier Becht’s first official visit to the UK since his appointment last year and comes after a warmer relationship was reported with the meeting of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris last month.

Speaking ahead of his visit on relations between the two countries, Becht said there had been a change in mentality: From a commercial point of view, relations between France and the United Kingdom have always been quite active. There was a hiccup after Brexit and there were a number of tensions with Boris Johnson’s government, but we have moved on.

Compared to the government of Boris Johnson, we can see that there has been a change of crazy dad [frame of mind] and a new will to continue doing business together.

We are neighbors and allies and we know that we face the same challenges today. If we want to withstand economic and political competition from China, and if we want to have European autonomy and not depend on the United States and even if the United Kingdom is not part of the EU, I am sure that he has the same objectives that we must remain strong partners.

As well as a working lunch in London with UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, Becht will meet with directors of the City’s major banking and financial institutions.

He will seek to reassure investors that Macron’s manifesto reform agenda will continue despite his government’s lack of a parliamentary majority and three months of strikes, blockades and sometimes violent clashes between police and protesters. about the disputed pension bill.

People who think France is burning came to that conclusion after watching three images on television, Becht said.

The reality is that these fires are mostly confined to locations in Paris. From time to time in France we have industrial movements which are part of our history. But this is not a revolution. It is not because there are demonstrations that there is a revolution.

He added: Sooner or later, the protests will stop; there will be a dialogue. We’ll move on to the next project and we’ll build.

Sunak and Macron met in Paris on March 10 in what was seen as a bridge-building summit after years of Brexit-related tensions and outbreaks of Anglo-French political sniping. It was the first Franco-British summit in five years after the turbulent terms of Johnson and Liz Truss.

Becht said his visit followed that meeting and the Windsor Framework, the post-Brexit legal agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom adopted by Parliament in March and aimed at tackling the problem of the movement of goods between the single market and the United Kingdom via Northern Ireland.

At the Paris Summit, our two countries reaffirmed their willingness to cooperate and I am going to the UK to further strengthen these economic, trade and industrial ties, Becht said.

This is the message that I will convey to Kemi Badenoch and it is in the context of the Windsor framework and a new desire by the United Kingdom to renew constructive relations with the European Union in financial and economic matters.

While France recorded a record public trade deficit of 164 billion (145 billion) last year, the country’s financial services have increased thanks to Brexit relocations. French trade with the UK fell by 20% between 2019 and 2020 under the combined effect of Brexit and the pandemic, but reached a record 63.3 billion in 2022.

Becht said the latest figures showed France remained the UK’s eighth-largest customer and sixth-largest supplier and Britain remained the third-largest investor in France.

He will also visit the Lycée français and the University College London Center for Artificial Intelligence, where a joint team of British and French researchers is engaged in an international partnership.

We are two peoples with a history that has often been difficult, but we are resilient people, Becht said.

We have always had tough challenges, and Brexit is one for the British people, but we have always overcome the challenges we faced and emerged stronger. And I think it will be the same this time for our two countries.