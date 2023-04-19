Why poor quality buildings? Where did the money go ? Turkey earthquake survivors voice questions and fury The Irish Times

The building is barely standing, large chunks of concrete ripped out of the front, a radiator hanging from a thin pipe on the fourth floor. Yet Alper Nedirli and his mother Sevim have just risked their lives climbing into their earthquake-hit second-floor apartment to retrieve a few bags of clothes, plates and cups, photos and a rug.

It’s all they have left in the world. They had to act quickly because their block in the Azi Bey district, the only one still standing in a desert of rubble in Kahramanmara, the epicenter of the deadly twin earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey on February 6, is doomed to demolition in the next fortnight. We were very scared, says the 30-something, stuffing a few items into a plastic bag. I thought the building could collapse at any moment.

For now, Nedirli and her 60-year-old mother are staying with relatives, waiting for the government to provide them with a temporary container. In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kahramanmara, promising that houses would be rebuilt by next year.

But the city’s residents, 75% of whom voted for Erdoan in the 2018 elections, have lost faith in a regime they say has betrayed them.

Alper Nedirli and his mother Sevim with their belongings, just recovered from their second-floor apartment in the Azi Bey neighborhood of Kahramanmaras. Photography: Lorraine Mallinder

Anger grows among the survivors as they struggle to piece together their shattered lives. Many here hold Erdoan directly responsible for shoddy building standards that have claimed nearly 46,000 lives in Turkey, according to UN figures.

They are furious at the 2018 amnesty that retroactively approved poorly constructed buildings that would later bury their residents. And they want to know what happened to the billions of dollars collected through two solidarity taxes imposed since the 1999 earthquake in Turkey.

Driving his minibus through the city, Gkay Gkpinar (36) is furious that the warnings have not been heeded. He notes that the eminent geologist Naci Grr had repeatedly predicted that Kahramanmara would be hit, but was ignored.

Now everyone says he was right. We wish we had listened to him, but it’s too late, Gkpinar said as he passed diggers picking up rubble. He points to the Has el Sitesi building on Trabzon Boulevard, its red-signed entrance still intact. Behind, a building is flattened. His uncle, aunt and two cousins ​​died in its rubble.

Gkpinar lives in a tent on the outskirts of Kahramanmara, while trying to earn a living, few people travel these days, so his income has dropped from 10,000 Turkish liras (470) per month to half.

His house, which he had already paid for, was declared uninhabitable by surveyors from Ankara. He asked for a second opinion, but to no avail. And now, like Nedirli and thousands of others, he is waiting for a container to live in.

We don’t trust the government. They say they will rebuild in a year because of the elections. They say these things to attract voters and then they do nothing, he said, referring to the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14. It took me 10 years to pay for my house. Now I feel like those 10 years have gone to waste. I lost financially and psychologically.

Emre and Rabia Armut are currently living in a tent in Atatrk Park, waiting for a temporary container. Photography: Lorraine Mallinder

In Atatrk Park, thousands of city residents live in about 850 tents provided by the disaster management agency, AFAD. Spring is in the air and children are playing in the grass, watched by adults sitting on stools outside their tents. But nights since February have been extremely cold, with frequent flooding.

Emre and Rabia Armut, both 23, sit on the wall outside the camp. They escaped from their rented house on Sokakbai Street minutes before it collapsed. They stayed with Emres’ sister for a while, where they were able to borrow clothes, but eventually had to move to Atatrk Park. Freezing at night in their unheated tent, Rabia lost her unborn baby.

Like most here, they are penniless, Emre having lost his job as an electrician. They too are waiting for a container. They’ve given up on living in an apartment anytime soon. Even a container didn’t come in two months. How will a house arrive in a year? said Rabia.

Talking to the townspeople, it looks like Erdoan is facing his moment of reckoning. He gained power by leveraging anger over the 1999 earthquake, which killed more than 17,000 people, sparking a similar sense of betrayal over mismanagement and corruption.

Looking ahead to next month’s vote, it is clear that he lost Kahramanmara. But many fear he will take advantage of the confusion caused by the quake, with 2.7 million people displaced across the country, according to the International Organization for Migration. Amid the upheaval, many may not be able to vote.

Pelin Pinar Giritliolu, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Urban Planners, believes that the earthquake has highlighted the lack of transparency of the regimes. No one knows what happened to the revenue from earthquake taxes, which were supposed to make buildings earthquake resistant. They say the money was collected in pools and they can’t tell which is which, she said.

The problem within the ruling party is not just about the earthquake. They have lost their transparency on the information they give to people. We have an economic crisis and a crisis of a free press, and it’s all showing now. We believe the government should leave.