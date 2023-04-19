Politics
Why poor quality buildings? Where did the money go ? Turkey earthquake survivors voice questions and fury The Irish Times
The building is barely standing, large chunks of concrete ripped out of the front, a radiator hanging from a thin pipe on the fourth floor. Yet Alper Nedirli and his mother Sevim have just risked their lives climbing into their earthquake-hit second-floor apartment to retrieve a few bags of clothes, plates and cups, photos and a rug.
It’s all they have left in the world. They had to act quickly because their block in the Azi Bey district, the only one still standing in a desert of rubble in Kahramanmara, the epicenter of the deadly twin earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey on February 6, is doomed to demolition in the next fortnight. We were very scared, says the 30-something, stuffing a few items into a plastic bag. I thought the building could collapse at any moment.
For now, Nedirli and her 60-year-old mother are staying with relatives, waiting for the government to provide them with a temporary container. In February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kahramanmara, promising that houses would be rebuilt by next year.
But the city’s residents, 75% of whom voted for Erdoan in the 2018 elections, have lost faith in a regime they say has betrayed them.
Anger grows among the survivors as they struggle to piece together their shattered lives. Many here hold Erdoan directly responsible for shoddy building standards that have claimed nearly 46,000 lives in Turkey, according to UN figures.
They are furious at the 2018 amnesty that retroactively approved poorly constructed buildings that would later bury their residents. And they want to know what happened to the billions of dollars collected through two solidarity taxes imposed since the 1999 earthquake in Turkey.
Driving his minibus through the city, Gkay Gkpinar (36) is furious that the warnings have not been heeded. He notes that the eminent geologist Naci Grr had repeatedly predicted that Kahramanmara would be hit, but was ignored.
Now everyone says he was right. We wish we had listened to him, but it’s too late, Gkpinar said as he passed diggers picking up rubble. He points to the Has el Sitesi building on Trabzon Boulevard, its red-signed entrance still intact. Behind, a building is flattened. His uncle, aunt and two cousins died in its rubble.
Gkpinar lives in a tent on the outskirts of Kahramanmara, while trying to earn a living, few people travel these days, so his income has dropped from 10,000 Turkish liras (470) per month to half.
His house, which he had already paid for, was declared uninhabitable by surveyors from Ankara. He asked for a second opinion, but to no avail. And now, like Nedirli and thousands of others, he is waiting for a container to live in.
We don’t trust the government. They say they will rebuild in a year because of the elections. They say these things to attract voters and then they do nothing, he said, referring to the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14. It took me 10 years to pay for my house. Now I feel like those 10 years have gone to waste. I lost financially and psychologically.
In Atatrk Park, thousands of city residents live in about 850 tents provided by the disaster management agency, AFAD. Spring is in the air and children are playing in the grass, watched by adults sitting on stools outside their tents. But nights since February have been extremely cold, with frequent flooding.
Emre and Rabia Armut, both 23, sit on the wall outside the camp. They escaped from their rented house on Sokakbai Street minutes before it collapsed. They stayed with Emres’ sister for a while, where they were able to borrow clothes, but eventually had to move to Atatrk Park. Freezing at night in their unheated tent, Rabia lost her unborn baby.
Like most here, they are penniless, Emre having lost his job as an electrician. They too are waiting for a container. They’ve given up on living in an apartment anytime soon. Even a container didn’t come in two months. How will a house arrive in a year? said Rabia.
Talking to the townspeople, it looks like Erdoan is facing his moment of reckoning. He gained power by leveraging anger over the 1999 earthquake, which killed more than 17,000 people, sparking a similar sense of betrayal over mismanagement and corruption.
Looking ahead to next month’s vote, it is clear that he lost Kahramanmara. But many fear he will take advantage of the confusion caused by the quake, with 2.7 million people displaced across the country, according to the International Organization for Migration. Amid the upheaval, many may not be able to vote.
Pelin Pinar Giritliolu, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Urban Planners, believes that the earthquake has highlighted the lack of transparency of the regimes. No one knows what happened to the revenue from earthquake taxes, which were supposed to make buildings earthquake resistant. They say the money was collected in pools and they can’t tell which is which, she said.
The problem within the ruling party is not just about the earthquake. They have lost their transparency on the information they give to people. We have an economic crisis and a crisis of a free press, and it’s all showing now. We believe the government should leave.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/europe/2023/04/19/why-the-shoddy-buildings-where-did-the-money-go-turkeys-earthquake-survivors-voice-questions-and-fury/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google Home speeds up camera feed, adds Wear OS images
- COVID-19 may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, especially for those who have been in the ICU
- The European Union demanded from the Xi Jinping regime the immediate release of two Chinese human rights activists
- Police case against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan for threatening woman at Mumbai gym
- Here’s how a moving company is helping Sioux Falls women ‘dress for success’
- Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty & Fashion Tech Forum Returns to New York on June 26th
- Continuous glucose monitoring; genetic testing for hypothyroidism
- Now total fascism prevails: Imran Khan reacts to cases, kidnapping of his party workers
- Donald Trump NFT ‘Trading Cards’ Returns for Second Round
- Jake Gyllenhaal “did a lot of sourdough” during lockdown | Entertainment
- Vols’ projected 2023 football win total, percentage odds for CFP
- Companies back hydrogen trials to accelerate net-zero ambitions